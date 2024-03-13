Lakers Injury Report: Senior Reporter Drops LeBron James, Anthony Davis Update vs the Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers will be satisfied with the results they have gotten over the past week. Barring a 10-point loss against the Sacramento Kings, the LA side defeated title contenders like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Facing De’Aaron Fox and Co. tonight, the Purple & Gold have a great opportunity to redeem themselves at Golden 1 Center. But with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis added to the injury report, things seem to be slightly concerning for the LA side.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have been somewhat injury-riddled all season long, have added a total of seven of their players to the recent injury report. Colin Castleton, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood have all been ruled out for tonight’s game. On the other hand, while Anthony Davis has been listed as “Probable”, LeBron James is listed as “Questionable” for the Kings matchup, as per Jovan Buha, Senior Reporter for The Athletic.

LeBron and AD have been struggling with their ankle and Achilles injuries respectively, for the past few weeks. However, the two have played through their injury, suiting up for a majority of the games.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen both the frontcourt players don the jersey despite being added to the injury report. Going up against their division rivals for a crucial bout before the end of the season, it is safe for fans to expect both superstars to play at Golden 1 Center.

While LeBron James missed the clash against the Bucks, Anthony Davis injured his shoulder

On 8th March, the Los Angeles Lakers clinched a huge win, defeating the in-form Milwaukee Bucks 123-122. It is an even more impressive a victory, considering LeBron James was not available for the game due to his ‘left ankle peroneal tendinopathy’.

Before the game, Darvin Ham told reporters that James’ ankle soreness was going to prevent him from indulging in an entertaining duel against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. “Just experiencing some severe soreness. Just decided for him not to play tonight,” Harvin said, as per Matt Peralta.

Anthony Davis also suffered a shoulder injury, in addition to the Achilles issues, while trying to take a charge from the Greek Freak. Even though AD did play for the remainder of the game, he didn’t add much value since then, allowing D’Angelo Russell to carry the team’s offensive load. Davis finished the night with 22 points on 47.6% shooting.