Lakers Legend Believes $10 Billion Lakers Sale Puts Rob Pelinka’s Job in Jeopardy

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone a major ownership shift, with Mark Walter, CEO of TWG Global and part-owner of the Dodgers, purchasing a majority stake in the team in a record-setting $10 billion deal. It’s a monumental moment to witness the Buss family relinquish their majority stake after nearly five decades, but this deal represents more than just a transfer of ownership between wealthy investors; It could mark a major turning point in the franchise’s future.

Walter is known to have a close connection with Magic Johnson, as the two have built a strong and successful partnership spanning over a decade, beginning with their 2012 joint purchase of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Magic has openly endorsed Walter as the perfect choice to lead the Lakers into a new chapter, sparking speculation that he might be preparing for a return to the organization.

The Hall of Fame playmaker previously served as LA’s president of basketball operations for just over two years from 2017 to 2019 before returning to his role as an NBA ambassador. But now that Magic’s longtime business partner is the majority owner of his beloved Lakers, Byron Scott believes the front office is poised for a shift in power.

“So, does Mark bring Magic back into the front office to allow him to run this team? And if he does, that means [Rob] Pelinka’s job is at stake along with a few other people,” Scott said on his show. His guest, former center Olden Polynice, agrees that bringing Magic back is a real possibility for the Lakers.

Tension between Magic and Pelinka surfaced during their time leading the Lakers’ front office together, leading Scott to believe the latter could be on his way out if the former returns to the franchise. At one point in their shared tenure, Magic even accused Pelinka of “backstabbing” and spreading rumors about his work ethic, suggesting the former sports agent was angling for his position.

The friction intensified over disagreements on team decisions, particularly the delayed firing of then-coach Luke Walton, which eventually led to Magic’s abrupt resignation. According to Scott, broken promises from Jeanie Buss also contributed to Magic’s growing frustration and strained ties with the organization.

“One of the problems that was had when he was with the Lakers organization is that he wanted full autonomy and Jeanie had, from what I heard, given him that. And then he wanted to make a change in the front office and Jeanie said, ‘No, you can’t do that'” the former sharpshooter continued. “That’s one of the main reasons that Earvin said, ‘I’m out.'”

Scott believes that with Walter now in charge, Magic has a clearer path to the full control he sought during his previous tenure in the Lakers’ front office. Although Magic’s time in LA was marked by ups and downs, his key role in persuading LeBron James to join the team helped pave the way for the Lakers’ championship victory the year after he stepped down.

Six years after Magic’s resignation, LeBron James is still with the Lakers, at least for now. While it’s uncertain how much longer the King will continue his career or whether he’ll finish it in Los Angeles, Magic’s potential return to the franchise would present a unique opportunity to build a new core around another star, Luka Doncic.