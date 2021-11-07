“You already know what they did for me, I walked away with the MVP”: When Larry Bird schooled Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson in the iconic Converse shoe commercial

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird flexes on his competitors in his 14-word rap in a commercial for the Converse shoe by saying he won MVP.

Larry Bird was one of the greatest players to ever play in the league. He won three NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards in five appearances. In addition, he earned three regular-season MVP awards. Moreover, he received 12 All-Star selections and nine All-NBA First Team nods.

Even though he left the game three decades ago, he still influences players in today‘s game. For example, Klay Thompson decided to dress as Larry Bird and even called him ‘saucy’. For a guy that retired thirty years ago, his presence remains strong.

Bird is one of the most influential players in the history of the league. Together with Lakers icon Magic Johnson, the pair took the league to an unprecedented height.

Larry Bird gets straight to the point in his 14-word rap on the Converse Weapon commercial.

Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird had one of the best years in the 1985-86 season. The 12x All-Star put up an impressive 25.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, winning an MVP award that season.

The forward led his Celtics to the championship, beating Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets in six in the finals.

After the 1985-86 season, several players, including Bird and Magic Johnson, got together to do an advertisement for Converse. The commercial involved all the stars rapping.

Magic Johnson opened the skit by singing, “The Converse Weapon, that’s the shoe. Let’s Magic do what he was born to do.” Isiah Thomas then followed, “Maybe so, but that’s not all. Lets Isiah play like he’s 10 feet tall.”.”

The commercial got cornier with time. There were also appearances by Kevin McHale, Mark Aguirre, and Bernard King before Bird was seen rapping –

“You already know what they did for me,” Bird sang. “I walked away with the MVP.”

Check out the clip here:

It was a blessing that the commercial was only about half a minute. If this advertisement was made today, NBA Twitter would have blown up.

Larry Bird will never be remembered for his rapping skills, and for good reason. However, he will always be considered one of the best in the NBA and an inspiration to many.