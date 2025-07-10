“He’s Putting Butts in the Seats”: Bronny James Gets Love From NBA Analyst Ahead of Matchup vs Cooper Flagg

Typically, the first marquee matchup of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League features the top two overall draft picks in action. The league took a different approach this year, pitting No. 1 selection Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Bronny’s lack of NBA success, he received high praise from NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Advertisement

Much of Bronny’s popularity comes from being the son of LeBron James. As such, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft received more coverage than the top overall pick in his draft class. It was apparent his game wasn’t at NBA level during his rookie season. But to his credit, he kept his head down and continued to grind in the G-League.

Bronny never let the outside noise get the best of him. The Lakers’ Summer League roster took part in the California Classic, and Bronny gave flashes of greatness. In his second and last outing against the Miami Heat, he scored 10 points in just 11 minutes.

James will likely play much more than 11 minutes against the Mavericks. Even if he doesn’t have a great game versus Flagg, Perkins applauds Bronny for his ability to navigate the expectations.

“The way that [Bronny James] is handling the pressure, I got to give him his flowers,” Perkins said on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “People are showing up to Bronny’s games as if he’s an all-time great. They’re either showing up because they want him to succeed or because they’re hating. Either way, he’s putting butts in the seats.”

That would explain why the NBA felt Bronny was the perfect matchup for Flagg. People may spew hate toward Bronny on social media, but the numbers don’t lie. The upcoming duel between the Lakers and Mavericks boasts the most expensive Summer League ticket at $2,000.

Channing Frye respects Bronny for that reason, if no other. “You can hate him all you want, but my man moves needles,” Frye said. Of course, Bronny isn’t the only one making this game must-watch TV. Cooper Flagg is a special kind of talent.

“It’s not just Bronny. There’s another wonder kid that showed up on the scene,” Richard Jefferson proclaimed. Flagg should be in his freshman season in college but reclassified in high school. The 18-year-old will certainly look to put the NBA world on notice in his first Summer League game.

These two young stars will face off tonight in a historic Summer League matchup at 8 p.m. ET.