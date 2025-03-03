Lakers Legend Not Happy with LeBron James Not Getting As Many Foul Calls As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Player-turned-analyst Robert Horry recently compared LeBron James’ credentials to MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Like many pundits, Big Shot Bob believes that SGA has developed the best whistle-drawing game in the league, giving him an unfair edge over the likes of LeBron.

Advertisement

The ‘free-throw merchant’ narrative has dominated much of the conversation around Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign with fans, players, and coaches, criticizing the number of points he gets at the charity stripe. Horry added to that conversation on Spectrum SportsNet’s broadcast.

“If LeBron James got the same calls as SGA does, he would be averaging 30+ points a game. And it’d be no question who’s MVP,” the seven-time NBA champion said.

Following a dominant showing in January, James has just cracked the top five in KIA’s MVP Ladder. However, Horry’s claim that James would score as prolifically as Gilgeous-Alexander if he received the same number of foul calls, doesn’t really hold up.

Currently, Shai is averaging 8.9 free-throw attempts per game while LeBron averages 4.6. Even if James made the same number of foul shots as the Canadian guard, his scoring average would only jump to 29.2 points per game. SGA, on the other hand, is recording 32.3 points per game.

“I think the league doesn’t want to show favoritism. He [LBJ] should be MVP because he’s putting in that type of work. I might be a little biased but Imma sit back and say, league, you’d make a vital mistake if you give that [MVP] to someone other than him,” Horry added.

Robert Horry: "If Lebron James got the same calls as SGA, he would be averaging 30+ points a game and it'd be no question who's MVP because he's so much better, physically, stronger. League you'd make a vital mistake if you give that to someone other than him as of right now" pic.twitter.com/LtlZMyAMTb — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 3, 2025

Despite the narratives, SGA deserves credit for his consistently dominant scoring. He is drawing the second-most fouls per game this season but he does earn nearly every trip to the line by driving to the rim over 20 times per game — a category he leads by a landslide. Of course, that doesn’t deter his strongest critics.

SGA’s play frustrated Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch

Last week, the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in back-to-back games, splitting them with one win apiece. However, even after securing an overtime win in their second contest, head coach Chris Finch had to voice his frustrations with OKC’s style of play.

“It’s so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul, they foul all the time. And then you can’t really touch Shai. It’s a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to play through it,” Finch said during the post-game presser.

In the 128-131 loss against the Wolves, Gilgeous-Alexander earned 17 free-throw shots. Astoundingly, it wasn’t even his highest mark from the charity stripe this season as he shot 21 free-throws in late January’s loss to Golden State.

It’s an understandable frustration for the defending team when somebody gets to the line with such volume. Not only does it allow free points for the opponents, it also causes foul trouble. However, there isn’t much truth to the notion that SGA’s free-throws are unearned.

The Canadian guard has mastered his balance and is able to score with a variety of unorthodox moves. He regularly puts up layups off of his first step and pulls up for jumpers even when his feet don’t appear to be set. On his league-leading 20.5 drives per game, Shai is converting 57.5% of his opportunities.

SGA’s finishing ability and shiftiness make him an impossible defensive matchup, often forcing defenders to stop him by fouling.