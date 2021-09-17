“Russell Westbrook will not sit still on the bench for Rondo to play 20 minutes a night”: Skip Bayless believes Rondo’s role would be nonexistent on the LA Lakers in the upcoming NBA season

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless believes Rajon Rondo’s role will be diminished with the LA Lakers, owing to Russell Westbrook being used to playing heavy minutes.

Popular television personality Skip Bayless has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook joining the LA Lakers. Though Bayless is an advent admirer of the superstar’s talent and the show he puts up day in and out, Westbrook’s ability to share the ball has always been a question for the analyst.

In the past as well, Bayless has been highly critical of the Lakers’ off-season moves. The analyst feels that players acquired by the Lakers during the current off-season are way past their prime. However, his fault-finding on Westbrook is his usual go-to.

Russell Westbrook recently surpassed Oscar Robertson as the all-time leader in triple-doubles. However, the 2x scoring champion had a first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs.

Bayless has on repeated occasions stated how Westbrook’s shooting abilities have gone from bad to worse. The 9x All-Star shot a dismal 31.9% from the 3-point line during the last season.

Skip Bayless states that Russell Westbrook would diminish Rajon Rondo’s playing time to a minimum limit.

Over the years, Bayless has developed into a staunch critic of Westbrook, which was not the case before. The veteran analyst would always gun for the superstar, especially during his MVP season. However, things seemed to have changed.

Bayless has been calling out the former OKC superstar for his high turnovers and poor shooting abilities frequently. Westbrook had 312 turnovers during the 2020-21 season and continued to struggle with his jump shots.

While talking about the Lakers’ new positions for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Undisputed analyst felt the Lakers were trying too hard to accommodate Westbrook.

“Not only are the Lakers accommodating Russ, they’re basically handing him the keys to the kingdom. The same Russ who led the Wizards to a 34-38 record while leading the league in turnovers.”

I am all in on Rondo. But he will be all out of the Lakers rotation because Russ will not sit still on the bench for Rondo to play 20 minutes a night. Russ will create Hell in the locker room if that happens. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/K0y8LNGEuk — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2021

Bayless added that Westbrook would not be patient enough to sit for 15-20 minutes on the bench, waiting for Rondo.

“I am all in on Rondo. But he will be all out of the Lakers rotation because Russ will not sit still on the bench for Rondo to play 20 minutes a night. Russ will create Hell in the locker room if that happens”

One cannot deny Bayless’ accusations, as statistics are on his side. However, Westbrook’s ability to adjust to his new role on the Lakers will be interesting to watch.