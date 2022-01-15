“You’re not that guy Matisse Thybulle, you’re not that guy”: Josh Richardson and the Celtics tried getting into Sixers guard’s head while he bullied them throughout the game

Philadelphia 76ers put up a clinic against the Boston Celtics with a 111-99 win, as Matisse Thybulle stopped everything the C’s threw at them.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers rivalry are one of the best matchups in the NBA. They are the two teams with the most Playoffs battles (21 series) in the league’s history. But even their regular season duels are one of the most sought-after matches of the season.

The Friday night game was no different when the Celtics visited the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers were coming off from a loss against the Charlotte Hornets, whereas the Celtics were on a 3-game winning streak.

But they failed to capitalize on their hot streak, as they ran into Matisse Thybulle, who was adamant on getting the win for the Sixers. One of the best defenders in the league, the 24-year-old had his 4th game with 5-steals to go along with 2-blocks.

As Jayson Tatum and Co were finding it difficult to get past the shooting guard, they tried getting in his head on multiple occasions only to get him fired up even more.

This is a wildly dangerous play from Schroder. He got a flagrant one, should have been a two. You cannot push someone in midair like that. Great play from Thybulle and thankfully he was able to stay in the game but he’s going to be sore tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/H7GdMAvTDF — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) January 15, 2022

Matisse Thybulle bullies the entire Celtics team

When finally Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looked like their usual selves after their amazing performances against the Pacers in the last two games, they put up one of the worst collective showings of the season in the first half in Philly.

With Thybulle in charge of the defense for Philadelphia, the duo combined for 10 turnovers in the first half, and couldn’t buy a bucket either. And when the C’s were frustrated with the Sixers guard, they tried some antics to get him off his game. Josh Richardson, after instigating his former teammate, was calling Matisse out for being fake.

“You’re not that guy. You’re not that guy” – JRich to Matisse Thybulle

(h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/j2E6e2NhQc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 15, 2022

Has anyone ever seen Josh Richardson himself this animated, except the last few games with the Celtics? Unfortunately, him calling out Thybulle on his toughness was the only highlight of the game for the Boston team. Whereas Philly had many, mostly starting with their guard’s defensive effort.

Watching Matisse Thybulle play defense is so enjoyable pic.twitter.com/HlfIDlP8jD — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 15, 2022

Thybulle chases Tatum off the line. Rotates to Schroder to make him hesitate And finishes the possession by forcing your standard JT brick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MN1GwRnfXh — Thiago (@TScabbia) January 15, 2022

Even the Sixers MVP gave a shoutout to a tremendous defensive performance by his teammate, telling exactly who Matisse Thybull really is.

Embiid on Thybulle: “You can tell (Matisse) loves these type of matchups…We’ve played Boston three times. (Tatum) has really struggled against him. He has length, and he’s athletic getting into passing lanes, and able to recover. That’s huge. Every team needs that.” — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 15, 2022

He is that bully on the defensive end of the court, however else his former teammate believes.