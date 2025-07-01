Lakers Lose Dorian Finney-Smith to Rockets Amid LeBron James’ Roster Uncertainty

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The LA Lakers are all of a sudden facing a sense of urgency as a franchise. LeBron James indicated to the team that he’s closely monitoring the roster and its ability to win a championship. To make matters worse, they just lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Rockets in one of the first moves of free agency. Leading to questions of LeBron’s uncertainty with the team to grow even louder, citing their desire to compete.

Advertisement

It was reported yesterday that LeBron opted into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers. However, while doing so, he also made it well aware to the team that he is worried about the moves they might or might not make. It’s led analysts to wonder if he will force a trade if the Lakers don’t make a big splash addition.

Well, LeBron’s worries might be coming true because the Rockets decided to get aggressive and sign Finney-Smith to a four-year, $53 million deal. It’s a great addition for a team that has been thrust into title contention after trading for Kevin Durant.

Free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Finney-Smith’s agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports, negotiated terms of the deal tonight with Rockets executives for the 3-and-D wing. pic.twitter.com/wUNbGn0rOy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

But for the Lakers, it’s a tough loss. DFS was a crucial role player after being traded for midseason from the Brooklyn Nets. He was a great 3 and D player who helped the Lakers turn things around in the second half. Even though his stats don’t jump off the page, the advanced metrics say he’s one of the best at his role in the NBA.

Major acquisition to bolster Houston’s wing depth with Finney-Smith, who shot a career-high 41% from 3-point land and held All-Star players to 47% effective shooting in halfcourt, which ranked top-10 among players to defend 125+ shots last season. https://t.co/DqW4RAnUd6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

If there’s any good news for LA and LeBron, it’s that Finney-Smith wasn’t a starter. He started in less than half of his games for the team. He also seemingly faded in the playoffs when it mattered most. Which is strange for an experienced veteran.

The only other free agents for the Lakers are now Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko, and Alex Len. All middle to below-average centers. But rumors suggest that rather than retain most, if any of those guys, LA is making a run at DeAndre Ayton. The former first overall pick was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers in a surprise move yesterday evening.

Center feels like the position the Lakers need to hone in on. It also seems like the position that LeBron is tracking the most. The lack of one was noticeable for them in the regular season and playoffs. They actually had a trade in place for Hornets big man Mark Williams, but the deal was called off due to a failed physical.

If the Lakers can’t land an above-average center like Ayton, we might be seeing LeBron try to force his way out sooner rather than later. We’ll see what happens. But shifting gears and trading for Luka Doncic has given them a nice safety net if that nightmare scenario does occur.