“Zion Williamson’s Going to Be in the MVP Race”: 3x All-Star Makes ‘Bold’ Claim About Former No.1 Pick, 7 Days After ‘Unguardable’ Claim

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 30: New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 30, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: OCT 30 Pelicans at Clippers Icon221030086

Zion Williamson is on a redemption mission this season after several seasons amounting to injuries and missed game minutes. He has been confidently putting on work for a fruitful return this season. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas well understands Willamson’s new-found vigor. In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, the three-time All-Star was all in for backing the New Orleans Pelicans star and has high MVP hopes from the 2019 number-one pick.

The former number-one pick has implemented new diet and fitness routines inspired by LeBron James’s rigorous $1,500,000 workout regimen. Just seven days before Gilbert Arenas showed his support, Williamson claimed that his off-season workout would definitely translate to him being ‘unguardable’ throughout this season.

Gilbert Arenas picks Zion Williamson as his favorite to win the MVP title this season

It has been seven days since Zion Williamson claimed himself to be unguardable for this season. Throughout the entirety of this off-season, the young Pelicans star has put in immense effort and work to build himself for the upcoming games. Williamson previously revealed LeBron James’s $1,500,000 regimen as his inspiration to implement a rigorous routine for himself.

Gilbert Arenas believes that Zion Williamson has definitely put in honest labor in overcoming his previous injury-laden seasons. Agent Zero offered his flowers to Williamson and backed the young forward as a potential candidate for the MVP title this season,

“[Zion Williamson] He’s Going to Be in the MVP Race”.

Here is what Arenas had to advise Zion Williamson in order to remain fit through the season,

“As for Zion as a hooper, you know you have to understand that it’s about your body holding up. So you really have to focus on what you’re doing this season, right? During the season. There’s drinking, there is diet, there is how much juice, Gatorade, are you streching after. Are you getting enough rest, massaging. All of that really, like coming into practice an hour or 30 minutes before practice, no no no no. You might have to be there two hours before to go through everything you need to practice. You got to take, you have to baby step. It’s like when you have a kid and you putting bubbles, bubble things on every sharp corner so you know that’s what you have to do here. The game, the first bus and all, nah! You ain’t got that luxury no more. You get there 2’o’clock, 3’o’clock on a 7PM game to make sure your body’s prepared, make sure you’re eating right, you got to do all of that for this season just to make sure you’re lasting the whole season. You’re gonna have to treat this like a real 9 to 5.”

As a veteran NBA player, Gilbert Arenas offered really valuable advice, which resonates with his hopes for Zion Williamson’s MVP aspirations. Indeed, if Williamson implements some strict routine, as Agent Zero mentioned, perhaps he could fix his injury proneness and be present for most of the Pelicans’ regular season games.

Zion Williamson looks fitter after appearing in recent pre-season performance

LeBron James’ $1,500,000 blueprint seems to work out for Zion Williamson. In the pre-season opener against Orlando Magic, Zion Williamson dropped 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists within 16 minutes. This was Williamson’s first appearance in a game since he injured his right hamstring on January 2nd.

Though the Pelicans lost 122-105 to Magic, Williamson’s four free throws, a two-handed dunk, and a 13-foot floater impressed the crowd. Perhaps implementing LeBron James’ strict workout regimen has definitely helped the young star regain his form and physicality back in the league. The new season lays much hope for the Pelicans fans of watching Zion Williamson play and ultimately contend for the MVP title.