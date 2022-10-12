Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs 76ers? Charlotte Hornets Star Guard’s Availability at Risk Following Reports Revealing Ankle Sprain

LaMelo Ball injured his ankle in the Hornets’ pre-season game against the Wizards and his availability for their preseason finale against the Sixers is a doubt.

The Charlotte Hornets were hoping to build on the positive momentum they had built over the past couple of seasons, heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Despite the absence of borderline All-Star Miles Bridges, big things were still expected from franchise man LaMelo Ball and crew.

However, as the season draws closer, there were questions surrounding the future of the franchise. Such speculation drove to a fever pitch with Victor Wembanyama gracing the United States of America this pre-season.

With a historic tank anticipated, “Wembanyamitis” as Twitter calls it, was bound to hit various franchises. With tank masters Oklahoma City Thunder sidelining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the trend was formally inaugurated. And Charlotte seems to have joined the Thunder here.

LaMelo Ball injured himself while driving to the basket against the Wizards in pre-season.

LaMelo Ball apparently went down with a left ankle injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bKVjjb7PfI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 11, 2022

And fans and NBA Twitter speculate a case of the Hornets embracing the tank.

Is that the case though, or could the Hornets activate Melo for their last pre-season game?

As it stands, there is absolutely no chance LaMelo Ball takes the court against the Sixers on Wednesday. Reports suggest that LaMelo has endured a Grade II Lateral ankle sprain which typically takes 4-6 weeks to recover.

Lamelo Ball has a Grade II lateral ankle sprain. Timeline to return —Typically 4-6 weeks Look for the Hornets to err on the side of caution to begin the season — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) October 11, 2022

This would mean that the pre-season finale would not be the only game LaMelo misses. A good chunk of the beginning of the season also seems to go amiss for the Hornets’ star guard.

A horrible end for a promising off-season for the Hornets. The Hornets now enter the season without Bridges and Ball, the entertaining duo that turned heads to Charlotte.

In light of LaMelo’s injury, what can be expected of the Hornets for 2022-23?

Michael Jordan and the ownership would be kidding if they told that the Hornets have legitimate championship expectations. In which case, it makes complete sense for the Hornets to look for what’s available at the other end of the spectrum – a chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

The rumor mill has been abuzz with prospective trades for Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and PJ Washington. A rebuild was on the cards with Melo leading it, now it appears like it’s time for a retool-rebuild combination to drive the franchise to the next step.

The pre-season finale against the Sixers might give us a chance to see how the Hornets may line up, entering the season. However, it be, LaMelo’s return will be a much-anticipated event heading into the season.

Hopefully, the franchise guard can make a smooth and steady return and showcase his ability as advertised.

