Lakers’ New Roster Could See Addition of LeBron James’ Former Teammate

The new Lakers roster after yet another overhaul might just be the best they have become since they traded more than away half their squad for Anthony Davis in 2019. The Purple and Gold now have a solid team for contention. However, LeBron James and Co are just a couple of wings short in their roster and Danny Green might be their answer once again.

According to reports the Lakers have an interest in signing the 3x NBA champ who last helped them in winning the 2020 championship.

REPORT: ‘Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles’ have interest in signing Danny Green should he be waived by the Rockets. (via @wojespn, h/t @hmfaigen) pic.twitter.com/r9za8rxe0u — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2023

The 35-year-old who played just 3 games for Grizzlies this season, and is now in Houston, expecting them to buy him out, is a great team defender and a terrific 3-point shooter. If he will be half the version of his peak self, he might be the final piece of the puzzle for the Lakers to fight for the 2022-23 championship.

Also read: Dwyane Wade Recalls Crafty Move and Iconic Lob to Shaquille O’Neal vs LeBron James’ Cavaliers As “Top-5 Favorite Play”

The new Lakers roster to date: –

Guards: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Davon Reed, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie, Scottie Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, and Sterling Brown

Forwards: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Troy Brown Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Cole Swider, Rui Hachimura, and Wenyen Gabriel

Centers: Mo Bamba

Why would LeBron James and the new Lakers roster need Danny Green?

Having added D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, the Lakers are now good in the 3-point department. The addition of Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt would be a huge relief on post for AD.

But they still lack that dogged defender whom they lost in Patrick Beverley when they traded him for Bamba from the Magic.

That’s where Danny Green comes into the picture. He is a career 39.9% 3-point shooter who has played in the league for more than 12 years as his team’s first line of defense.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant, I’ll See You Down the Road!”: When Michael Jordan Was Impressed by Young Mamba at 1998 All-Star Game in MSG

How good a player is Green actually?

Green has played for Gregg Popovic’s San Antonio Spurs for 6 years and around 25 minutes per game which can give you an idea of how likable he is for coaches.

He was a major part of the Spurs that upset the 2014 upset of LeBron James’ Heat. The man played under 25 minutes a game averaging over 9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, a steal, and a block per game, shooting 41.5% from the perimeter.

The man then followed Kawhi Leonard to Toronto and again had a great year. He was even better in the Raptors’ 2019 upset of the Warriors with 10.4/4/1.6 on 46.5/45.5/84.1 shooting splits.

Let’s hope the Rockets cut him soon and the Lakers work him out for their new-look roster.

Also read: “I Kind of Felt Guilty About it”: Danny Green Recalls Klay Thompson’s Tragic ACL Injury During 2019 Finals