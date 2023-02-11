“Kobe Bryant, I’ll See You Down the Road!”: When Michael Jordan Was Impressed by Young Mamba at 1998 All-Star Game in MSG

The All-Star break marks the mid-way point of the season. A time for players to catch up with family and friends. But for the best in the NBA, it’s time to lace it up against the best, on the biggest stage in the basketball world.

The All-Star game has been a tradition since its inception in 1951. Since its first edition in Boston, the game has more or less followed the same rules. The game served the purpose of pitting the best players in the league against each other. A night when the league can showcase its best talents under one light.

Since 2018, The NBA has shifted away from its East-vs-West style tournament. The teams are now drafted through a captain system. The two players with the most votes are made the Captains. The two captains construct their roster from the selected pool of players. The pool of All-Stars is chosen through a voting system that includes votes from players, fans, media members, and coaches.

The time a young Kobe Bryant went at Jordan in the All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant featured in his first All-Star game when he was only nineteen years. The youngest to ever do it, the Mamba let everyone know he wasn’t just there to ride the bench.

The Lakers Legend went at it from the first whistle. Kobe ended the night with an impressive stat line of 18 points and six rebounds in a disappointing loss to the East.

Michael Jordan was awarded the All-Star Most Valuable Player honor. This would end up being MJ’s last All-Star MVP. MJ took notice of Bryant. The MVP exchanged pleasantries with Kobe after the game as well. Jordan, while hugging it out with Kobe, told him,” I’ll see you down the road”.

Though Jordan and Kobe would match up again, the moments were rare and often one-sided, going mostly in Bryant’s favor. In later interviews, Kobe described playing against his idol as a surreal experience but never considered Jordan untouchable.

24 years ago (Feb 8, 1998): Kobe Bryant faces Michael Jordan in the NBA All-Star Game. The youngest starter in All-Star Game history put on a show in Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/hHxalGOIfL — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) February 8, 2022

A brotherhood beyond basketball

Jordan and Kobe were like brothers. Michael often referred to Kobe as “Lil Bro’. While Michael often mocked Kobe for being a ‘copycat’ and ‘stealing all his moves’, Kobe always enjoyed learning from Mike. Kobe often called the Jordan residence at ungodly hours to have a word with Jordan about plays and moves.

While Kobe was the first and last Jordan clone to many, Kobe always considered himself someone who “learned from anyone worth learning from”. Addressing comparisons between himself and Kobe, Jordan said that ” everyone always wanted to talk about who’s greater, but I just wanted to talk about Kobe”.

Though the Mamba passed away, he has left his mark on the game forever. For many the greatest Laker, Kobe will always live on through the sport we all love and cherish. A true competitor, and a true student of the game.