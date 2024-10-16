Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Excited to “Put on a Show” for Fans in His Debut at Crypto.com Arena

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) gestures to a teammate after scoring against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th pick in the 2024 draft, Dalton Knecht, has been brilliant throughout the preseason. In the last game against the Warriors, he had 19 points and two steals. He has put up good scores in the other three games as well. Now Knecht wants to do the same for fans at the Crypto.com Arena in his first home game of the season.

During his post-game interview, Knecht talked about his performance against the Warriors. The 23-year-old sounded confident in his shooting ability and revealed that his teammates have faith in him.

Knecht shot 6-15 from the field and 5-13 from the three-point line against the Warriors. While he believes that his shooting efficiency is good for now, he stated that he’ll continue to find the right rhythm and put up buckets for his team.

When he was asked if he is excited for the regular season to start, he said that it doesn’t really matter to him because he’ll have to do his job regardless.

Dalton Knecht discusses his performance tonight and his excitement for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/CVJaXTz5x8 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 16, 2024

Knecht told reporters, “I’m just going to take one game at a time. I think no matter if it is preseason or regular season game, it’s the same. I’m just gonna go out there and try to put on a show for the Lakers.”

“I think that’s what every single one of us will go do, no matter if it’s preseason or regular season and then obviously, playoffs. No matter what, we’re just gonna go out there and compete.”

Knecht is yet to play a game at the Crypto.com Arena. He added, “Haven’t played a game in Crypto [.com Arena] yet…It’ll be exciting to…finally play in Crypto.”

As for the challenges and pressure waiting for him, the 23-year-old is prepared for everything.

Knecht is ready for the league in JJ Redick’s opinion

Redick has a big responsibility at hand as a first-time coach. He has a good team with the right balance of experienced players and youngsters. Some players have already made an impression on Redick and Knecht is one of them. The Lakers head coach believes that the rookie is ready for the league.

“He’s ready to play in the NBA. He is still growing in terms of learning how to play with physicality, learning some defensive nuances and timing…He’s someone that you tell him to do something and he’s going to do it. ‘Dalton, crash from the corner.’ Literally, you watch it on tape, he does it every time,” the young HC said.

Knecht has played in all four preseason games. He started the campaign against the Timberwolves, registering 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists. In the next game against the Suns, he had a tough time on the floor.

Knecht could only manage seven points, one rebound, and three assists. He bounced back in the game against the Bucks, playing 34 minutes for 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He also led the team in field goal attempts.