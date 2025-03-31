“Sorry Michael Jordan”: Dalton Knecht Establishes His ‘GOAT Status’ Using Lakers Fan On His IG

The GOAT debate is one of the most drawn-out conversations in NBA history, but lately, the acronym GOAT has taken on a different meaning in fans’ eyes. As opposed to the more traditional Greatest of All Time meaning, players and fans often use the term to talk about their favorite player. With this particular meaning, one particular Laker fan’s GOAT pick has gone viral on the internet.

Rather than go for the usual picks like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, or Kobe Bryant, this fan went viral for holding up a sign that said, “Sorry MJ, Dalton’s my GOAT!”

Dalton Knecht shared the picture to his story, and unless it should be clarified anymore, it’s a joke. As a rookie, Knecht hasn’t done nearly enough to be considered a GOAT, but personal choices are a completely different ball game.

Although he may not have the accomplishments for the GOAT status, Knecht is a fan favorite in LA. After being selected 17th overall in the draft, he’s made a name for himself as a reliable bench option for the Lakers. He even joined an elite list of rookies in November when he went off for 37 points against the Jazz and scored a rookie record 9 three-pointers in the game.

Of course, the shadow of the failed Mark Williams trade still hangs over Knecht, but his response to the whole situation has been nothing short of professional, a fact that has endeared him even more to the fans. Rather than sulk and throw a fit about it, as a lot of fans feel he had the right to, Knecht simply got back to his work and continued to show the coaches that he can be a reliable scorer off the bench.

Now, Dalton Knecht may be this particular young fan’s GOAT, but he’s also been asked about who his favorite player was growing up. Not surprisingly, his answer is one of the most popular ones among young players in the NBA.

Dalton Knecht names Suns star as his GOAT

In an interview with SLAM Magazine just days after getting drafted, Knecht sat down for a set of rapid-fire questions, where he named Kevin Durant the best NBA player of all time. Of course, that is a valid answer for a lot of people, but as Knecht clarified a few weeks later, Durant was his childhood idol.

Funnily enough, both Durant and Knecht played under the same college coach, Rick Barnes. Barnes was the head coach of the Texas Longhorns’ basketball program from 1998 to 2015, and he worked with KD in the 2006-07 season. Barnes moved to Tennessee in 2015, where he spent the 2023-24 season working with Knecht.

Knecht’s choice of KD isn’t a rogue one, though. Even Anthony Edwards revealed last year that Durant was his idol growing up, and looking back at it, it’s not hard to discern why. With his silky smooth handles and shooting form, Durant has a serious case to be a fan-favorite basketball player.