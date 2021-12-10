“Lakers thought it was gonna be sweet?”: Ja Morant trolls the purple and gold team after Grizzlies spoil the party for LeBron James, who crossed a career milestone 

LA Lakers hunting for a sweet victory lost the game to a Grizzlies team without two of their best players and Ja Morant is quick to put them on a griller.

The Lakers just cannot do it this season. They can not get on a winning streak, and it showed on LeBron James’ face as his team found itself trailing a Grizzlies team without two of its starting guards.

Lakers just had a big victory against their arch-rivals Boston Celtics and had two days to prepare for the game in Memphis.

There’s no shame in losing at Memphis against the streaking Grizzlies. Not for this inconsistent Lakers team, as the Grizzlies were setting some rare records even without their star point guard Ja Morant.

Having Dillon Brooks out of the lineup due to NBA’s safety protocols, the Lakers should’ve won this one easily. They came in the game looking like a team that wants to run away with the win against a weaker opponent. But it changed quickly.

Ja Morant roasts the struggling Lakers

The infamous 3rd quarter of the Lakers came in early for James and Co who were leading the game after the first quarter by 4-points, having scored some authoritative dunks on the fast break.

LeBron for the slam in transition 👑 pic.twitter.com/LdtTTCSeMb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2021

But as LeBron James took a breather in the 2nd quarter, the Lakers thought they were in the third quarter already (statistics point out they are the worst team in the league in the 3rd quarters). They gave away 34-points in second and the match with that.

Ja Morant who is out with knee soreness was quick to put some salt on the Lakers’ misery.

thought it was gon be sweet 😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 10, 2021

Ja is not wrong. LeBron and Lakers must have been thinking of having a sweet victory along with a career milestone for the King.

Only one of the two realized, the 4-time MVP got his 100th career triple-double in a complete performance. And the Lakers lost the game 108-95, against a Grizzlies without their two best players, who were playing back-to-back after their loss to the Mavericks the other night.

But maybe none of it was exciting to the Purple and Gold. LeBron looked towards AD to be more assertive on the post in the game. The latter didn’t seem much bothered. Although he had 22-points and 8-rebounds, Davis wasn’t dominant at all.

2021 Anthony Davis is just sad to watch. pic.twitter.com/MMpWJY4PwO — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) December 10, 2021

LBJ had a rather complete game with a triple-double but turned the ball over a combined 11-times along with his partner in crime Russell Westbrook.

The Big 3 was the culprit for 13 of the Lakers’ 22 turnovers. There’s no way this team is going to make any noise this season without AD and Russ taking most responsibilities off LBJ’s 37-year-old shoulders.

They haven’t done it consistently in the first 26 games, as the Lakers are again on .500 and stand at 7th in the West.