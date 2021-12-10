“LeBron James gave the curled-lip snarl to a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant, and yet lost!”: FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless mocks the King as the Lakers fell short to an undermanned Memphis team

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James and the Lakers, as the Memphis Grizzlies beat them without Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way to Memphis tonight, to take on the Grizzlies. There weren’t many expectations for tonight from the Grizzlies, playing without Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. However, the Grizzlies showed us how gritty and tough they are, and beat the 2020 NBA Champions 108-95.

After beating the Celtics at home, the Lakers rode in with high confidence. However, they couldn’t get into any rhythm. The Lakers were bothered by their 22 turnovers, most of which seemed very unnecessary. LeBron James recorded the 100th triple-double of his career. He ended the night with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

.@KingJames becomes the fifth player in NBA history to record 100 triple-doubles 🐐 He joins Russ, Jason Kidd, Magic and Oscar Robertson on the list pic.twitter.com/DGU9B4F2qG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2021

Also Read: “Stephen Curry is the GOLDEN CHILD OF THE NBA!”: Analyst Kendrick Perkins explains the impact the Warriors’ superstar has on the game and audience alike

Anthony Davis had a very empty 22 points and 8 rebounds and seemed to be zoned out tonight.

Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James and the Lakers for dropping the game against the Grizzlies

Playing a Grizzlies team without Ja and Brooks, the Lakers seemed favorites. However, they also were their worst enemies tonight. In the first quarter, LeBron James dunked the ball on a fast-break, and then pulled out the mean mug smirk.

LeBron for the slam in transition 👑 pic.twitter.com/LdtTTCSeMb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2021

This did not sit right with Skip Bayless, as the Lakers went on to lose the game. Skip, just like always, had a lot of thoughts about the game.

Mid 1st quarter, LeBron dunked and gave it the curled-lip snarl. Really, King, against the short-handed Griz playing back-to-back??? Then … THAT happened. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 10, 2021

Also Read: “People have never seen any player like me before, I’m so blessed and thankful that I can do so many different things on the floor”: Russell Westbrook responds to the constant fault-finding against him

He couldn’t believe what had just happened, and cannot seem to contain himself.

I CAN’T BELIEVE LEBRON’S LAKERS JUST GOT SMOKED AT MEMPHIS BY A TEAM WITHOUT ITS TWO BEST PLAYERS. Will Vogel last until 2022? Will Shannon Sharpe call in sick tomorrow? I’ll sure be there at 9:30 E sharp, ready to unleash. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 10, 2021

The Lakers’ loyals would hope that the team picks themselves up and dust the loss off. They play the Thunder tomorrow, a team they’ve dropped two games against already.