Lakers Trade Rumors: Shams Charania Claims Dejounte Murray Still the Top Prospect But Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith Also in the Mix

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 138-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and slipped to under .500 for the umpteenth time this season. Dejounte Murray, a confirmed trade target for the Lakers ahead of the February 8th deadline, put on a show. He scored 24 points, dished nine assists, and grabbed four rebounds, showcasing why the LA want him.

The Lakers have reportedly already made a trade offer for Murray. Per recent reports, the team offered guard D’Angelo Russell, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, and draft compensation for the Hawk guard. However, nothing suggests the Lakers are close to landing their top trade target.

On the ‘Run It Back‘ podcast, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that the team still views Murray as an attainable target but has backup options if they cannot land their top target. He said,

“Dejounte Murray is going to continue to emerge as the top target for the Lakers, from what I’m told…Another scenario to keep an eye on, players that the Lakers do have interest in I’m told, is three guys from the Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale.”

The Lakers are expected to be the most active team before the trade deadline. One year ago, they underwent a complete roster overhaul on trade deadline day. They acquired D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Malik Beasley with a slew of moves involving six teams. They were 25-31 on deadline day but finished the regular season with a 43-39 record. They made it to the Western Conference Finals, where they were beaten 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets.

Almost a year later, the Lakers are eyeing moves that would have a similar impact on their inconsistent campaign. They likely won’t make wholesale changes like last year. However, the team is engaged in talks with multiple teams for their players.

D’Angelo Russell likely to exit Lakers before trade deadline

Guard D’Angelo Russell was critical in the Lakers’ resurgence last season after he was acquired at the trade deadline. However, less than a year later, the team will likely part ways with the veteran star.

Russell has been the Lakers’ go-to asset to offer in trade talks. He signed a two-year, $37 million contract extension with the team in the offseason but waived his right to veto trades. Per NBA insider Brian Windhorst, it was a calculated move on the Lakers’ part. In an article about the most likely player to get traded on all 30 NBA teams, he wrote,

“Russell waived his right to veto trades as part of his deal last summer. Clearly, the Lakers viewed him as a possible trade option back then and his $17 million deal fits into that mode.”

Windhorst added that Russell’s contract situation is perfect for the Lakers to land Spencer Dinwiddie, who will hit free agency in the offseason. The Brooklyn Nets guard will earn $20.3 million this season. His salary is only $3 million off Russell’s $17.3 million salary this year. The Lakers and Nets can make a trade happen by adding a player or two from each team to match salaries.

The Lakers want Dejounte Murray and will push until the trade deadline to land the guard. If they fail to land the Hawks star, they will turn their attention to Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Royce O’Neale. However, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Russell is on his way out of LA.