“Lakers went from Champions to offering Kendrick Perkins a job in less than a year”: The ESPN analyst puts out an outlandish statement sending the internet into a tizzy

Kendrick Perkins says the Los Angeles Lakers wanted him as an assistant coach and he is pretty serious about it.

The Lakers have had David Fizdale and Jason Kidd as the last two assistant coaches – but it could have been very different if it went Kendrick Perkins’s way. According to him, the Lakers front office was ready to make him assistant coach – akin to what Udonis Haslem is for the Miami Heat right now.

The statement is so hilarious, and the way he said it with a straight face made it even crazier. Stephen A Smith could barely contain himself when he heard it. Big Perk truly believes that he was in the running for the role, based on his past achievements. Let’s go through them, shall we?

Also Read: “I wouldn’t let LeBron James do sh*t!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically claims he could have led the Lakers to a FAR less miserable season

4219 points in his entire career – just 190 more than what Wilt Chamberlain did in one season. An NBA champion with the Celtics, while averaging a whopping 6.9 points while playing 25 minutes a game. He played the role of a role player well, but that is about it. He made it more times on Shaqtin than on team of the week, and he thinks the Lakers wanted him to be “that” guy.

Kendrick Perkins cannot be serious that a serial winner like the Lakers would hire him

Imagine having the player who played 1 game in 2018 coaching you – LeBron James would be furious. He did not even like Frank Vogel that much, why would he take orders from his ex-role player? Imagine Perkins’ audacity to think he was going to coach one of the greatest basketball players of all time while having a CV worse than Patrick McCaw.

Give the man a 100/100 for hilarity points, but come on – a man who dribbles like the mechanics from NBA 2K should not be coaching. At least Byron Scott had coaching experience, what does Big Perk have? He thought that his first job would be coaching the decade’s first champions?

With Frank Vogel now gone, Jeanie Buss would be looking extensively for a coach – hopefully, Kendrick Le’Dale Perkins is not on the list of candidates. That man cannot stand on his word, imagine handing the reins to the most famous basketball team of all time. This year’s car crash would become a highway pile-up akin to the Batman-penguin chase sequence.

Also Read: “The Lakers should try WD40 for them old a*# geezers!” Charles Barkley roasts Jeanie Buss and co after Frank Vogel’s ill-timed dismissal