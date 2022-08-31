How LaMelo Ball has revolutionized an $889 billion industry in his first dabble

Hornets star LaMelo Ball isn’t just making waves on the basketball court

It’s been a while since we saw LaMelo Ball on the court.

This is a man who took the Hornets to back-to-back play-in tournaments, where they had real chances to make the playoffs. But since they didn’t Melo, the only All-Star in his daft class thus far, has become quite the underrated man within the NBA community.

Still, his talent on the court remains revolutionary, and heck, the man could even be an MVP of the league one day. Some would even say it’s just a matter of time.

Coming away from his basketball though, apparently, it isn’t just on the court he is winning. No, no, no, it appears that the young man also has quite the mind for business.

Many may already know his clothing line LaFrance, but it appears that quite a few are unaware about his NFT line.

Furthermore, this man really has revolutionized the industry in general. And that is why we’re here to talk about it.

With all that being said, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball’s ventures into the NFT world need to be talked about more

Back in 2021, LaMelo Ball launched his NFT line that would be connected to his stats. Furthermore, anyone that bought the NFTs would automatically into a raffle to win exclusive merch from the man himself.

To explain this further, we have an excerpt from Basketball News.

“There are four tiers of LaMelo’s NFTs: Red Mars, Blue Neptune, Silver Moon, and Gold Sun. They are each tied to a different NBA stat or achievement. For example, Silver Moon is tied to LaMelo’s real-life assists. So, every time Ball records an assist in an NBA game, the NFT updates in real-time and (presumably) becomes more valuable. This will also allow Ball to celebrate certain accomplishments with his fans. For instance, he could do a giveaway or unlock certain perks when he records his 1,000th assist.”

That right there is incredible. And perhaps because of that, LaMelo Ball’s NFTs still stand amongst the most popular in the sports world.

Keep going LaMelo! Evidently, the sky’s the limit for you.

