“LaMelo Ball is all mine!” Ana Montana confirms rumors about dating the Hornets star on Twitter

Hornets star LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana practically confirm dating rumors together on Twitter.

LaMelo Ball is a baller on the court. And it doesn’t look like his life off it is any different.

Ever since the man entered the NBA, he has been surrounded by a plethora of dating rumors from several different sources. But, every time that happened, the Hornets star seemingly found a way to prove it to be a red herring before fans promptly moved on with their lives.

This is relevant because, the Ball brother, much like on prior occasions, has once again been involved in dating rumors, this time with 33-year-old social media influencer, Analicia Chavez, better known as ‘Ana Montana’.

Because of prior instances, fans were a bit more skeptical about all these stories this time around… except that, on this occasion, LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana themselves chose to confirm EVERYTHING to be true.

Allow us to explain.

Ana Montana claims LaMelo Ball to be hers, and Hornets star likes the post on Twitter

In case these rumors are coming as news to you, all these rumors kicked off when LaMelo Ball put up this post on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo)

Among the different pictures, is one where Ana Montana is facing away from the camera while wearing a LaFrance hoodie. And for those that don’t know, that is not only LaMelo Ball’s middle name, but also the name of his designer clothing brand.

Still, after just a few days of speculation, the theories about their relationship seemed to lose almost all their heat… at least, until this happened.

It’s really Melo for me 😍 — Analicia Chaves (@Ana_Montanaa) March 3, 2022

And to further hammer home what’s going on here, Melo liked the tweet himself.

If they have truly entered into a relationship, we wish the potential couple a happy one.

But frankly, with Hornets teammate PJ Washington having gone through what he did with Brittany Renner, we’ll also say fans are completely justified in being more than just a little scared about what may or may not happen.

