“If I’m losing to the Clippers, somebody get beat up that night, in the locker room”: Shaquille O’Neal disses the Lakers’ casual attitude after losing to Reggie Jackson and co.

Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal is annoyed by the team’s casual attitude after their fourth straight loss to the LA Clippers

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this year, would be an understatement. Despite having 3 guys who are on the NBA 75 roster, the Lakers still cannot manage to get a winning record this season. They are the 9th seed in the West right now, with a 27-35 record to show for it. Imagine LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook in your starting lineup, and still, you’re 8 games under the .500 mark.

Leaving the entire season’s worries aside for a second, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t even the best team in LA anymore. They haven’t won a single game against the Clippers in the last two seasons. Tonight, they got trashed by a Clippers team led by Reggie Jackson in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Lakers lost the contest 132-111. After the game, Shaquille O’Neal had a thought or two about the same.

Shaquille O’Neal was pissed about the Lakers’ attitude after losing

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the richest franchise histories in the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal himself played eight seasons with the team, winning three championships along the way. Despite the terms of his trade, Shaq has always considered himself a Laker.

Looking at the current state of the Lakers makes him very mad, and rightfully so. The house that was built by so many greats in NBA history, the house and Shaq and Kobe brought back to glory, the place that Kobe Bryant called home, and now it doesn’t even belong to the Lakers anymore. The Clippers have taken over LA, and they made that loud and clear tonight. After the game, Shaq was seen fuming about the same on NBA on TNT.

Shaq: “Nobody’s mad. I’m telling you now, I’m losing to the Clippers somebody get beat up that night, in the locker room… I’d be pissed if I lost to the Clippers and Reggie Jackson out there C-walking and dancing with a damn bird” pic.twitter.com/nCn7zoQSDJ — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 4, 2022

The casual attitude that the Lakers’ players are showing is truly disrespectful, both to the game and to the franchise.