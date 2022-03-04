“Reggie Jackson just EMBARRASSED LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and loved it”: Skip Bayless lauds the LAC guard for his incredible 36/8/9 performance vs the Lakers

Reggie Jackson crossed Russell Westbrook, got fouled, talked trash, and drilled a 3-pointer over LeBron James… all in one play.

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated LeBron James and the Lakers yet again to make them 4-0 against the 2020 champs this campaign. In LAC’s 21-point blowout loss, it was guard Reggie Jackson who had another huge performance, helping his team grab their 5th straight win.

Jackson played a total of 35 minutes and went on to record 36 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists on an efficient 46.7/50/100 shooting split.

Reggie Jackson tonight: 36 PTS

9 AST

8 REB

47% FG

50% 3FG

100% FT

+44 +/- !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rweKw3yC6Q — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 4, 2022

Talking about his big game, coach Ty Lue was all praises for his starting point guard. Lue complimented Jackson:

“’He loves it. loves the moment. He’s a big-time player. Sometimes we go back and forth, but he’s held us together all year.”

“Reggie Jackson has no love for these Lakers”: Skip Bayless

It almost felt as if the 31-year-old was toying with their LA rivals. During one of the plays, the 6-foot-2 Clipper crossed Westbrook up, got fouled, talked trash after getting into a verbal altercation, and knocked down a tough 3-pointer with LBJ all over him.

Reggie Jackson absolutely CLOWNING Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/6vziqADXiQ — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 4, 2022

Reggie Jackson crossed over Russell Westbrook, got fouled, talked some shit, crowd started chanting Reggie, and he drilled a 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/aMEpfBLIvF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 4, 2022

Skip Bayless absolutely loved every bit of this play. The UNDISPUTED analyst took it to his Twitter lauding Jackson:

Reggie Jackson just EMBARRASSED LeBron and Westbrook and the Lakers, and he loved it. He has no love for these Lakers.

Reggie Jackson really elevates his game to a different level altogether when playing against LAL. In the 4 games he’s played against the Lakers this season, Jackson has averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

With their 31st win of the season, the Clippers are now 5.5 games ahead of the 8th seeded Los Angeles Lakers.