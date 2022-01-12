Basketball

“I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than Fred VanVleet in the East right now”: Monty Williams gives some huge praises to the Raptors guard amid his sensational form

“I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than Fred VanVleet in the East right now”: Monty Williams gives some huge praises to the Raptors guard amid his sensational form
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I'm sorry I underestimated you, Ja Morant!": Stephen A Smith publicly apologized for sleeping on the Grizzlies after emphatic 108-116 victory vs Warriors
Next Article
"Desmond Bane cracks the top 10 Memphis Grizzlies All-time three-pointers made list": The young guard etches his name into the record books of the Grizzlies franchise despite only being in his sophomore season
NBA Latest Post
"Desmond Bane cracks the top 10 Memphis Grizzlies All-time three-pointers made list"
“Desmond Bane cracks the top 10 Memphis Grizzlies All-time three-pointers made list”: The young guard etches his name into the record books of the Grizzlies franchise despite only being in his sophomore season

MIP candidate Desmond Bane climbs up in the top-10 three-point shooters’ list in franchise history…