“I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than Fred VanVleet in the East right now”: Monty Williams gives some huge praises to the Raptors guard amid his sensational form

As Fred VanVleet put up a 21-point performance against the Suns, Monty Williams gave the Raptors guard some huge compliments.

Fred VanVleet has been simply outstanding this season. With Kyle Lowry departing Toronto this past offseason, FVV was expected to step up fill in the role. And so far, the undrafted guard has been doing an incredible job in doing so.

After putting up a 32-point performance in Toronto’s win over NOLA on Sunday night, VanVleet had yet another great performance in the Raptors-Suns clash. Playing against the team with the best record in the league, the star leadership of Fred and Pascal Siakam was simply dominant. However, ended up suffering a 99-95 loss against Chris Paul and co.

VanVleet recorded 21 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in the 43:41 minutes of playing time we got. Dropping 4 3-pointers, the 2019 champ joins Stephen Curry and James Harden as only the third player in NBA history to have 4+ 3-pointers in nine consecutive games.

Fred VanVleet has recorded 4+ 3-pointers in nine consecutive games. Only two players in NBA history have had a longer such streak: Steph Curry and James Harden.@Raptors | @FredVanVleet pic.twitter.com/gPkuOh9S0U — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 12, 2022

Also Read: The former 6th MOY’s unusual outfit had some interesting reactions from NBA Twitter

Monty Williams states no other player is playing better than Fred VanVleet in the East

Entering the matchup, the Phoenix Suns coach had some huge praises for Fred amid his impressive run of performances. Winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for week #12, averaging 30.3/6.5/4.8, Monty Williams had some big praises for the combo-guard:

“I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than Fred VanVleet in the East right now”

“I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than him in the East right now.” 👀 – Monty Williams on Fred VanVleet (h/t @ekoreen ) pic.twitter.com/3m3FujndvC — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2022

After last season’s debacle, VanVleet has really been leading the Raptors to make a playoffs push. Placed 8th in the East with a 20-18 record, only 1.5 games behind #6 Cleveland, Toronto has a real shot at clinching a playoffs berth.

Also Read: Warriors superstar Steph Curry reveals some of the best defenders he has ever faced

As of now, Fred has been averaging 22/4.9/6.6 for this season. The way he has been playing lately, FVV does deserve a spot in the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.