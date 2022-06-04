Basketball

“Not only can you not beat Michael Jordan, but you also can’t beat me, Lavar Ball!”: When Kevin Hart pulled out his trash talk against Lamelo Ball’s father

On Kevin Hart's episode of Cold as Balls, his guest is Lavar Ball, and the outspoken father of NBA stars Lonzo and Lamelo Ball is loud!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Once LeBron James is locked in, you’re at his mercy”: Dahntay Jones reveals why he had a tough time defending The King alongside Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
On Kevin Hart's episode of Cold as Balls, his guest is Lavar Ball, and the outspoken father of NBA stars Lonzo and Lamelo Ball is loud!
“Not only can you not beat Michael Jordan, but you also can’t beat me, Lavar Ball!”: When Kevin Hart pulled out his trash talk against Lamelo Ball’s father

On Kevin Hart’s episode of Cold as Balls, his guest is Lavar Ball, and the…