“Not only can you not beat Michael Jordan, but you also can’t beat me, Lavar Ball!”: When Kevin Hart pulled out his trash talk against Lamelo Ball’s father

On Kevin Hart’s episode of Cold as Balls, his guest is Lavar Ball, and the outspoken father of NBA stars Lonzo and Lamelo Ball is loud!

NBA Stars love to appear on talk shows and discuss their lives. It has almost become a habitual thing. The bigger you are the more chances you will be on shows talking about your next venture.

But what if, you are not an NBA player? What if your sons play in the NBA, would you still manage to somehow steal the spotlight from them? In Lavar Ball’s case, this statement is both true and false.

Lavar Ball is an extremely outspoken person and his personality shines through every time we see him in public. That is a huge reason why he is so popular.

He does not take the spotlight away from his kids but when he is with them, it somehow turns to him. Despite that, we think he has done a tremendous job of raising two very capable NBA players.

So, when he appears on Kevin Hart’s show Cold as Balls, hilarity ensues. Hart is off the mark saying “We didn’t get the son? I told you I wanted the son!”. An immediate jab to Lavar.

Kevin Hart Debuts ‘Cold As Balls’ with LaVar Ball

— https://t.co/Lur5BD3JMb pic.twitter.com/ygEA623c1J — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) February 11, 2018

Kevin Hart says Lavar Ball can’t beat him, let alone Michael Jordan!

The two banter back and forth, the exchange is simply hilarious. If there is anyone who can rival Kevin Hart’s comedic timing, it is Lavar’s hysterics!

In one instance, Kevin calls out Lavar for making up stories about his basketball prowess and says, “We got no records!”

“Not only that you can’t beat Michael Jordan, you can’t beat me” 💀 -Kevin Hart to Lavar Ball — Justin. (@balenciaglo) February 12, 2018

He also adds that Lavar can’t beat him, let alone Michael Jordan. Overall, it is a solid watch. A 10/10 recommend. If you have 8 minutes and 30 seconds to spare, it is definitely worth your time.

As a father of Lamelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, we are sure he didn’t mind the banter knowing that his sons have made it to the NBA.

