“LaMelo Ball is destined to be with the face of the league with the Los Angeles Lakers”: Tracy McGrady voices his opinion on who he thinks will follow LeBron James to be the next face of the NBA

LaMelo Ball already has LA in his name – T-Mac thinks he needs to be on the Lakers roster too.

Tracy McGrady joins the long-growing list of people who think that LaMelo Ball needs to be on the Lakers roster. In the latest episode with Shannon Sharpe, he speaks about the innate qualities that make him a perfect fit with the Laker culture. He felt that there was something special about that kid that only a big market team like LA could bring out.

T-Mac went so far as to pick him to become the face of the league, over more established players like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant. That may be a stretch, but if he keeps it consistent, there would be no doubt about him being one of the most popular players out there in 5 years.

The number 3 Ball brother may be the youngest, but he is the best ballplayer in the family. Lonzo Ball should be able to help his brother out if he were to choose to follow in his footsteps and don the purple and gold threads. The Laker faithful may have the highest of expectations, but give them what they want and they get behind you like no other.

Would you want to see LaMelo Ball in LA? Ep 49 with Tracy McGrady is out now! Watch: https://t.co/4v96Z2YD2I pic.twitter.com/JtrZ6OwO5o — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 18, 2022

LaMelo Ball plays like knows he belongs with the best – he knows his worth, and for good measure

When LeBron James announced his free agency move to the sunny beaches of California, the basketball world went crazy. Murals of LA Bron spanned the physical and the digital world alike. The Lakers fans are known to hype up any superstar signing, so what would stop them from going nuts if the youngest Ball brother decided to play for them?

LaMelo Ball is the definition of Showtime Lakers, with his fancy passes and “I own the league” demeanor. While he may have gone No.3 behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, he knows exactly what he is capable of, and is learning to be just that on the Hornets. But knowing his capabilities, he should hit a ceiling pretty soon with a franchise like Charlotte.

Why this narrative with all the young stars should go to NY or LA?! This makes NBA culture so toxic. — Handsome Hendrix (@WilfredDreww) April 18, 2022

That being said, not everyone should head to LA or NY to flourish. And even the retired players forget that there exists another team that shares a stadium with the Lakers who are doing much better than them at the moment. Small market teams may very well be the better attractions soon, with the big names finally getting to star in their own right.

Wherever LaMelo ends up in his career, he will be one of the most fun point guards to have come into the league in a while. Showtime is a trait, not just confined to a team. Melo has it, and he knows it.

