“Me and Kyle Kuzma on that show would be insane!”: LeBron James exchanges some banter with his former Lakers teammate as they discuss NBA playoffs on Twitter

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma seem to be having a gala time, poking fun at each other and everyone else on Twitter during these playoffs.

There seems to be a highly unreasonable demand from the public for a ton of professional athletes. This demand is regarding their behaviour in public – even how they conduct themselves on social media.

A lot of people across the world seem to have the impression that the social media world is a serious business. The reality is pretty far from this misconception – some people use it as a vent to blow off their real life steam. But not everyone views Twitter that way.

LeBron James, for example, has mainly had a really great relationship with fans and people across media. He always comes across as gracious and grateful, if not a little extra corny at times.

I guess now’s a good time to tell him @RUFFLES?? 😈😈🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾‍♂️😁 I got Flamin’ Hot Cheddar AND Sour Cream comin after ya @AntDavis23!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jc5g91bphD — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 14, 2022

But if one views all of his activities in good humor, it is impossible to find a single real flaw with the way he conducts himself even on social media. LeBron is used to leading a natural life in front of cameras 24×7, and it shows every time he appears in public view.

LeBron James exchanges some banter with Kyle Kuzma as they discuss NBA playoffs on Twitter

James may have sent Kyle Kuzma right to the other coast this past summer in a package deal for Russell Westbrook. But it is amply clear that the duo – and Anthony Davis – have special corners for one another.

This bonding of theirs is something they also show when online. And the latest edition of their bromance can be spotted on Twitter, where James and Kuzma had a revealing exchange on their thoughts about this year’s playoffs, which they’re watching from the sidelines.

🤣🤣🤣 Just fans of the sport that is all, @KingJames. https://t.co/Yzj96P5x8H — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 18, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I mean that show would be insane though! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 18, 2022

It is hard to be a basketball fan and not be jealous of Kyle Kuzma. This man got to play with The King, and now he gets to rib him on Twitter despite being his junior by a decade!