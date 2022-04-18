“Ja Morant needs to show the Timberwolves, not TONIGHT, not in MY HOUSE”: Skip Bayless believes the Grizzlies star is ready for the daunting task ahead of him

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes in Ja Morant and expects him to step up against the Timberwolves and secure a Game 2 win

The Memphis Grizzlies have taken the NBA by surprise this season. After the way they ended the last season, Memphis made sure they were getting on the radar. However, the jump they made in one offseason has been tremendous.

Ja Morant has been a key driving force behind the same. He’s risen from an All-Star reserve level last season to a potential Top-12 player in the NBA. This has led him to be a frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award, and at the same time, for the Grizzlies to be the 2nd seed in the West.

They kicked off their playoffs facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Saturday, the Wolves stunned Memphis at home, and took a 130-117 win. Since most of the Grizzlies team has little to no playoff experience, there have been a lot of speculations that if the Grizzlies don’t win Game 2, it may be over for them. However, Skip Bayless feels otherwise.

Skip Bayless believes in Ja Morant, says the Grizzlies’ star would rise in Game 2

For what has been a better part of this season, Skip Bayless has been rooting for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. With them in the Playoffs, and the Clippers out, Skip wants Memphis to emerge out of the West. However, that is much easier said than done.

While the others are questioning the Grizzlies after their Game 1 loss, Skip believes Ja can step up and lead his team to a Game 2 win at home.

“I believe in Ja Morant. Not only do I believe, I trust that he’s arrived as a superstar in this league. The biggest game of Ja Morant’s life is tomorrow, and he will arrive and shine.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/mzZC6KuTgX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 18, 2022

Ja Morant had a big Game 1 as well, scoring 32 points, but that wasn’t enough to stop Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns. He would hope things are different in the second game, and the Grizzlies tie the series up before heading to Minnesota.

However, if the Grizzles do not manage to do so, getting out of round 1 would become a daunting task for them.