“LaMelo Ball is going to be an All-Star starter this year”: Kendrick Perkins explains why Michael Jordan’s guard can make his first-ever All-Star appearance this campaign

After leading the Hornets to mount a successful 23-point comeback to defeat the Pacers, Kendrick Perkins makes some bold predictions about LaMelo Ball getting selected to his first All-Star game this year.

LaMelo Ball is easily one of the most entertaining players to watch. Due to his captivating style of play, Ball has made himself a must-watch for every basketball enthusiast. Having one of the most untraditional routes to the league, Melo has been superseding all the surreal expectations set for him.

Ball really had a phenomenal season this past 2020-2021 campaign. The Hornets guard managed to average 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds on an efficient 43.6/35.2/75.8 shooting split. Playing 51 games of the shortened 72-game season, the 6-foot-6 guard defeated Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to win the 2021 Rookie of the Year honours.

And entering his second campaign, Melo is highly expected to be one of the major reasons for the Hornets to make a deep playoffs run. And it’s pretty safe to say, the youngest Ball brother didn’t disappoint on Charlotte’s opening night.

Putting up a terrific 31-point, 9-rebounds and 7-assists near triple-double performance, Ball played the biggest role in inspiring Charlotte to mount a successful 23-point comeback and defeat the Indiana Pacers 123-122 in a thriller of a contest.

His 31-point scoring rampage makes him just the third-youngest player in league history with 30 or more points in a season opener. Placing himself behind the likes of Lamar Odom and John Drew.

And after this historic outing of his, analyst Kendrick Perkins had some huge compliments for the 20-year-old. Right after the game, Perkins took to his Twitter and revealed a rather wild and bold prediction. Kendrick stated Melo could surely be an All-Star starter in this campaign. Perks wrote:

“Don’t be surprised if LaMelo Ball is a Starter in this year’s All-Star game!!! Carry on…”

Sure, Melo is an incredible talent with All-Star calibre. However, selecting him as an All-Star starter over the likes of James Harden, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Trae Young and other guards seems a bit far stretched.