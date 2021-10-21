“Michael Jordan just cringed to death from LaMelo Ball’s fashion sense!”: Hornets star shows off his questionable drip after massive opening day win over the Pacers

LaMelo Ball shows off his off-beat fashion sense that has the entire NBA community grouping him together with Russell Westbrook

LaMelo Ball man, what can we really say about him anymore?

The man scored an incredible 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, on 11 of 23 from the field, and 7 of 9 from deep. That stands as a stellar 47.8% and 77.8% respectively, in just 28 minutes, leading the Hornets to come back from over 20 points.

Given how stylish their victory was, it probably comes as no surprise that the youngest ball brother wanted to show off his drip a little after the game. But well, let’s just say, calling his attire of choice ‘outlandish’, wouldn’t quite be doing his situation justice.

Let’s get into it.

LaMelo Ball shows off his questionable green suit after grabbing the win against the Pacers

LaMelo Ball may proclaim his basketball ability to be out of this world. But perhaps that statement should more apply to his fashion sense over all else.

Don’t get us wrong, we love us LaMelo Ball content, no matter what or when. But… perhaps the man may be going for far too much a Russell Westbrook-type vibe with this one.

Oh, you don’t know what we’re talking about? Peep the clip in the tweet below.

Actually, on second viewing, maybe it does actually suit him well… even though it isn’t something we’d really look to wear ourselves.

This outfit does raise the question though. What other fits is the Hornets star hiding from us?

We don’t know about y’all, but we for one can’t wait to see, as the season progresses.

