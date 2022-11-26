“LaMelo Ball is So Much Better Than Anthony Edwards!”: Wolves Star Visibly Sick And Tired of Team’s Play, Hornets Fans Pounce

Anthony Edwards hasn’t quite been having the best season so far. Sure, his averages look pretty good at 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting an efficient 45.8% from the field, and 35.8% from beyond the arc.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves sit just 10th in the conference, despite many of the bigger teams underperforming. And to make matters worse, their trade for Rudy Gobert looks more disappointing by each passing day.

It’s come to the point where many fans have started to lose a little bit of their interest in the team. And as NBA Twitter recently noted, it appears that so has Anthony Edwards.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Anthony Edwards stands around in the corner with his hands on his hips… in the middle of Wolves’ offense

Anthony Edwards is one of the most important players on the Minnesota Timberwolves right now. So, you’d expect for him to be highly involved in just about every play… right?

Well, apparently not.

Anthony Edwards is clearly not a fan of this play call from Chris Finch. Stood the entire possession in the corner with his hands on his hips, not for the first time this year pic.twitter.com/J5gMAcFaP6 — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) November 26, 2022

It’s hard to be sure if Anthony Edwards is just exhausted, or is annoyed at the set that is being run. Whatever the case may be, it just isn’t a great look.

And it’s something Hornets fans just weren’t in the mood to miss, it appears.

Charlotte Hornets clown on Anthony Edwards, exclaim LaMelo Ball to be the much better player

During this past offseason, there was a lot of talk about Anthony Edwards being leagues ahead of LaMelo Ball. And given how the NBA community is, fans of that opinion only grew more pompous as time went on.

So, when supporters of LaMelo Ball saw an opportunity, you can bet your bottom dollar they were licking their lips at the prospect. And well, here is the outcome of it.

LaMelo Ball is so much better than Anthony Edwards, it’s sickening — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) November 26, 2022

That’s the dude Timberwolf fans think is better than Lamelo? 🤡 — how bout them panthers (@RussianBot88662) November 26, 2022

horrible, always got a bad vibe from him. he won’t last long in the nba with that attitude — Brandon Shin (@TheBrandonShin) November 26, 2022

well the other time it was fine cuz at least his man was guarding him, this time he was being left open and not moving, idc if ur not happy w the play calling, this is being a bad teammate, u take this up w ur coach before or after the game, not act this way during it — hoopswlee (@SznMist) November 26, 2022

Frankly, while Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball are close in ability, the latter just edges out the former. But, given the rapid development of the two, it’s something that could change very soon.

And along with it, you can probably expect a whole bunch of pompous fans to pump their chest out even further.

