“LaMelo Ball takes a leaf out of Allen Iverson’s book”: Twitter reacts to the 20-year old’s recent crossover on Marcus Smart, stating LaVar Ball was right

Rookie of the year, LaMelo Ball crosses over Marcus Smart and then follows it up with a shot from beyond the arc. The Hornets point guard shows signs of a potential star.

It would not be wrong to say that LaMelo Ball is the best thing that happened to the Charlotte Hornets for the longest time. The point guard has been great this season so far. LaMelo has averaged 22.0 PPG, 6.0 APG, 5.7 RPG, and 2.3 SPG so far.

The 20-year old has shot 50.9% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line in three games. The Hornets had begun the season with a 3-0 record, with LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges taking the Michael Jordan franchise to new heights.

LaMelo has had a variety of highlight plays so far, with the latest being his crossover three-pointer over Celtics guard Marcus Smart. The Chino Hills sensation would have the crowd in the Spectrum Center in awe with his moves.

LaMelo’s crossover on Smart would send Twitter into a frenzy, who would shower praise on the Hornets guard. LaMelo accounts for some incredible basketball IQ for a player of his age.

LaMelo Ball’s crossover move has Twitter dot over him.

The match between the Celtics and Hornets would go into overtime, with the Celtics emerging victorious. Celtics Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum would combine for over 70-points, while LaMelo and Miles Bridges combined for 50-points.

Despite losing the match, LaMelo’s crossover move on Smart should be a top 10 highlight of the week.

Sheesh that boy tuff — nandoallmoneyin (@kingnando23) October 26, 2021

best pg in the league — Franklin (@ClappedFranklin) October 26, 2021

Warriors fans punching the air so hard rn lmmaaaaaoooo — Kiko (@KikoDelOcho_) October 26, 2021

He just got locked up LMAOOOOOO — ً (@FootbaIIHead) October 26, 2021

So can we all agree he’s gonna become an all star? — Cudi (@2xCudi) October 26, 2021

Melo got the sauce.😂💯 — Helman Tsheboyagae® (@helm_tsb) October 26, 2021

Lavar was right — HunnitMan (@dontlikeanyb0dy) October 26, 2021

LaMelo has the potential of being a future superstar in the league. The Hornets guard exhibits charisma both on and off the court. His recent interaction with Jay-Z or his entry in a Lamborghini Urus, LaMelo sure knows how to catch the media’s attention.