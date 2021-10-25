Basketball

‘You want to stay in Charlotte forever LaMelo Ball?’: Jay Z tries to recruit Hornets star to Nets during on-court discussion

‘You want to stay in Charlotte forever LaMelo Ball?’: Jay Z tries to recruit Hornets star to Nets during on-court discussion
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"I Enjoyed Grinding My Ass Off": Pokimane talks about her love for Valorant
Next Article
"An earlier stop would have helped Hamilton win the US GP": Mercedes feel pitting before Max Verstappen would have helped the British driver win in Austin
NBA Latest Post
‘James Harden gave Rockets the middle finger, Ben Simmons is paid $200M and you are his mercy’: Charles Barkley slams superstars and their egos
‘James Harden gave Rockets the middle finger, Ben Simmons is paid $200M and you are his mercy’: Charles Barkley slams superstars and their egos

Charles Barkley has always been the voice of reason when it comes to players and…