‘You want to stay in Charlotte forever LaMelo Ball?’: Jay Z tries to recruit Hornets star to Nets during on-court discussion

LaMelo Ball coolly waved off Jay-Z, the biggest representative of the tri state Area. Maybe bar Spike Lee

During a pre game meet and greet where the Charlotte Hornets were warming up, LaMelo Ball and Jay-Z were caught speaking to each other. One very astute lip reader caught a glimpse of what was being said, and it looked like LaMelo rebuffed Jay-Z when he asked him if he wanted to come to New York.

This was just before the Hornets played the Brooklyn Nets – who got beat by the Hornets 95-111. Not exactly a blowout, but a very comfortable victory. Kevin Durant was on his offensive best but came up short, meanwhile Ball had a strong game from the point, scoring 18 and assisting 5 times.

A decision which may have proven right for this one game alone, because this victory put the Hornets at a season record of 3-0, a franchise best start. Jay-Z, eat your heart out, this kid is going no where.

LaMelo: *shakes head “nah I’m in Charlotte” Jay Z: “oh you wanna stay there forever” Lamelo: *nods head 👀

pic.twitter.com/RIXItQVgbV — Israel (@iohandles) October 24, 2021

LaMelo Ball is a Hornet through and through – He absolutely is loving the support

Ever since LaMelo was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets last year, the fans have been non stop with their support of the young athlete. To be fair, his game is very captivating, and probably is the most polished of all the Ball Brothers.

Melo as he is fondly called, won the Rookie of the Year last year and averaged a solid 16-6-6 while shooting a respectable 44% from 2 and 36% from the 3. LaMelo was given the ball from the get go, something Kemba Walker did for the previous years.

He fits in perfectly with all the players around him, and he’s a total Jordan favorite as well! Its surprising that he didn’t sign with Jordan Brand, seeing how effective he plays for his team.

The youngest ball brother also has the highest potential: something worth keeping track of. It may be soon that he realizes that the team may not be enough for his aspirations. Keep Jay-Z’s phone number handy Melo, you may need it someday!