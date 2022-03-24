“LaMelo Ball was cooking, but James Borrego sat him down?!”: Why Michael Jordan NEEDS to show Hornets head coach the door after loss to the Knicks

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego and his treatment of LaMelo Ball and the team makes absolutely no sense

It’s over Hornets fans. Despite a 5-game win streak prior to the match, Charlotte succumbed to the Knicks, losing with a final score of 121-106.

Looking at that final score, you’d think that players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges just had an off night. But, nope.

Ball finished with a game-high 32 points, alongside 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting 56.5% from the field, and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Miles Bridges wasn’t far off either, recording 15 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, on 58.3% shooting. And Terry Rozier also decided to show up, heaping in 18 points during this game.

So, what’s the problem? Why is it that, the Hornets lost by so much, despite bringing it back to less than a 10-point game in the 3rd quarter, despite being down by 20 for most of the first half?

Well, fellow NBA fans, there is only one answer to that question. And it is about time that the answer was eliminated from the equation completely.

James Borrego needs to be sacked, with his treatment of LaMelo Ball and his co-stars making absolutely no sense on too many occasions

Before we start off with the harsh reality of this situation, we’d like to say that James Borrego isn’t someone who has been worthless for the Charlotte Hornets. In fact, the job he has done so far with the team, bringing them up from the absolute bottom of the NBA, is pretty impressive. However, sometimes a certain individual just isn’t good enough to take a franchise to the next level.

James Borrego’s rotation for his stars has never quite made sense.

For example, LaMelo Ball is an All-Star. He is easily one of the best players on this team, if not the best. So, when the team needs him down the stretch in a close game, he should play extended minutes, right?

We will admit, at face value, Borrego did adhere to that against the Knicks, playing Ball 38 minutes. But when you take a closer look, that only makes it more egregious.

LaMelo Ball had 32 points by the end of the third quarter. He was hitting big shot, after big shot to bring the game within 10 points, and the Hornets needed just a little bit more of that same juice to tie the game, even potentially go on and win the game.

Instead, James Borrego sat Melo down on the bench until only 6 minutes were left in the 4th, the Knicks were in the bonus, and the backcourt of Isiah Thomas and Terry Rozier was too small to defend, and just couldn’t get going on offense, because there was no real playmaker on the floor. And to be clear here, even Miles Bridges would have qualified for that role, but for some reason, he was sat on the bench as well.

James borrego should be fired for this game alone. Lamelo sitting for 6 minutes to start the fourth is criminal — Richard (@Famguy52) March 24, 2022

If it was rested these stars needed, the maximum amount of time you could have had the two out for, was 2 minutes. And even that is stretching it. Instead, the Hornets saw their head coach spurn away a winnable game because James Borrego either doesn’t know how to win or just doesn’t want to.

Either way, it may be… no, it is MOST DEFINITELY time for Michael Jordan to show James Borrego the door.

