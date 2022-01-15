“LaMelo Ball went full show-time on that one!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Hornets star throws up a magnificent alley-oop on a breakaway vs Magic

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball creates an incredible highlight alongside Miles Bridges during breakaway vs Magic

LaMelo Ball seems to pop off more and more with every passing game for the Hornets.

Despite the franchise suffering a disappointing 116-109 loss to the Orlando Magic, Melo recorded an impressive 23 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals, while shooting 44,4% from the field, and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

But it wasn’t all just numbers. While his 8 assists do look good without context as well, let’s just say, one of them was a pretty stunning highlight. And as you’d expect with the popularity of player like Ball, NBA Twitter can’t stop going crazy over it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball throws it up before Miles Bridges finishes a magnificent alley-oop for the Charlotte Hornets

It has started to come to the point where, if LaMelo Ball does anything at all, we’re already expecting it to be pretty flashy. And with this one, that definitely stands to be true.

Take look at the tweet below, if you wish to see beauty in motion.

Lamelo Ball SHEEEEESH pic.twitter.com/bHBGYzkwNa — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 15, 2022

As we said earlier, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy over this little play.

That’s logo-worthy. Trademark that silhouette. — Dan Hendrickson (@DanHendrickson_) January 15, 2022

Thanks for posting the hornets commentator for this highlight. Take notes @SportsCenter — Paul Bissonnette’s Burner (@BizNasty3point0) January 15, 2022

We still can’t believe that only counts for 1 assist.

