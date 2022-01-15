Basketball

“Franchise isn’t prioritizing testing Zach LaVine for an ACL injury!”: Bulls reporter reveals star’s status after he injures the same knee he suffered an ACL injury back on in 2017

"Franchise isn't prioritizing testing Zach LaVine for an ACL injury!": Bulls reporter reveals star's status after he injures the same knee he suffered an ACL injury back on in 2017
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first since the 1973-74 season to record game-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks": The Greek Freak's big night against the Warriors was a once in a lifetime performance
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Franchise isn't prioritizing testing Zach LaVine for an ACL injury!": Bulls reporter reveals star's status after he injures the same knee he suffered an ACL injury back on in 2017
“Franchise isn’t prioritizing testing Zach LaVine for an ACL injury!”: Bulls reporter reveals star’s status after he injures the same knee he suffered an ACL injury back on in 2017

Chicago Bulls fans get a worrying update about Zach LaVine after he goes down early…