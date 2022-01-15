“Franchise isn’t prioritizing testing Zach LaVine for an ACL injury!”: Bulls reporter reveals star’s status after he injures the same knee he suffered an ACL injury back on in 2017

Chicago Bulls fans get a worrying update about Zach LaVine after he goes down early against the Warriors with an injury

Zach LaVine has been huge for the Bulls winning so many games this season.

After many thought that he and DeMar DeRozan wouldn’t work out together as a duo, both players have flourished and laid waste to opposing teams during every game… which is why something that happened in Chicago’s most recent game is starting to seem more and more scary with each passing second.

There was no obvious incident that seemed to cause trouble, which only surprised fans more when LaVine did an intentional yet soft foul on Stephen Curry before quickly limping to the locker room. Take a look at the tweet below.

Zach LaVine immediately fouls and exits the game pic.twitter.com/l0ILJgne2A — Alex (@dbs408) January 15, 2022

Yeah, we won’t lie, that doesn’t look good. And things seemingly get worse after you get a chance to read the latest update on the matter.

Let’s get into it.

Bulls reporter confirms that Zach LaVine will not return to the game afer re-injuring his left knee

And in case you were wondering, yes, this is the same knee on which he suffered his horrible ACL injury while he was with Minnesota in 2017.

After he went to the locker room, the following tweet was quickly put out by Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson.

This is the knee that LaVine tore his ACL in while playing for the Timberwolves in Feb. 2017. https://t.co/G7mVhKuyG9 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 15, 2022

Then, the reporter received further news on LaVine, and again, let us all know on Twitter.

Zach LaVine is headed to more testing Saturday but the initial focus isn’t on an ACL injury, per team sources — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 15, 2022

Right now, it’s a bit too early to know what is the extent of this injury. As fans of watching the Bulls’ entertaining brand of basketball though, and just for him as a person, we only hope that this was nothing more than a scare, or a very, very minor injury.

We’re praying for you, Zach, and we’ll be waiting to hear if you’re okay in the oncoming days.

