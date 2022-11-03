LaMelo Ball x Rick and Morty: Current Resale Value of Special Edition MB.01 and Will They Be Restocked?

LaMelo Ball has not played at all this season. However, even in his young career, the man has already made quite an impact on the basketball community across the world. His flare for the game and swagger were always going to be massive hits. And when they’re combined with his usual playful attitude, he is a player people can’t help but love.

Now, while all of these things are major contributors to his cult status, his signature line with Puma shouldn’t be forgotten either.

So far, the sneakers have been hailed by hoopers everywhere to be among their favorite basketball sneakers to play in. And those that use them a bit more casually seem to love them as well.

But, while every colorway of his sneaker has been successful so far, the ‘Rick And Morty’s are by far and away the most successful.

LaMelo Ball is getting schwifty with a new PUMA MB.01 @RickandMorty collab! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zeqZQmhNTm — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 18, 2022

Despite only having been released months prior, they have become the most sought-after sneakers on the market. And because of it, they tend to sell out pretty quickly.

With that in mind. What do you have to look out for, if you’re looking to cop yourself a pair?

Will LaMelo Ball’s MB.01 ‘Rick and Morty’s be restocked?

If you were hoping to hear a yes to this question, you may be out of luck for this one.

As per reports, the Puma MB.01 ‘Rick and Morty’s have already been restocked multiple times by the sportswear brand. However, just as soon as they were restocked, the brand ran out of pairs.

Now, Puma could still potentially restock these sneakers. After all, they have been far more popular than expected.

However, given how many times they have done it already, and the fact that the MB.02s have been released, it’s looking a bit unlikely it happens again, anytime soon.

Still, it’s not impossible.

What is the resale value of this colorway?

LaMelo Ball’s sneakers, in general, have had a pretty high resale value. However, the value of the ‘Rick and Morty’s specifically have been far removed from their $135 price tag at retail.

According to StockX, the sneaker is now selling for an upwards of $399. So, if you’re looking to cop yourself a pair of these, you either need some really deep pockets… or a loan from the bank.

