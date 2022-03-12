“LaMelo Ball, you’re the start of everything, like you make us go”: Isaiah Thomas has huge praises for the All-Star after the Hornets record a season-high 41 assists in a single game

Isaiah Thomas was gushing over LaMelo Ball after Charlotte’s 22-point win, calling the All-Star’s performance “one of the best games” IT’s seen him play.

The Charlotte Hornets had one of their best performances of this 2021-2022 season. Against the New Orleans Pelicans last night, James Borrego’s boys went on to play perfect team basketball, recorded a league-best 41 assists, and ended up scoring 142 points in regulation, resulting in a 22-point win.

Charlotte’s big three in LaMelo Ball (17/6/9), Terry Rozier (25/3/8), and Miles Bridges (26/8/9) were the biggest contributors in the Hornets’ win. Montrezl Harrell and Cody Martin too had incredible outings coming off the bench, combining for 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Miles: 26 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB

Terry: 25 PTS, 8 AST

LaMelo: 17 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB

Trez: 16 PTS, 6 REB

Cody: 15 PTS, 5 REB

IT: 14 PTS, 4 3PT

Kelly: 10 PTS, 2 3PT#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/yKjSQFbWee — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 12, 2022

Isaiah Thomas, who is nearing the end of his 10-day contract with Charlotte, erupted for 14 points in only 16 minutes on an efficient 62.5% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

“LaMelo Ball, that was one of the best games I’ve seen you play”: Isaiah Thomas

After the game, Ball was receiving praises from everybody, especially veteran IT. In the team’s locker room, the 5-foot-9 Thomas lauded Melo:

“Melo, that was one of the best games I’ve seen you play. I think it starts with you, when you controlled the whole game from the tip bro. You’re the start of everything, like you make us go. So keep that in mind and stay locked in and be even consistent in that. That was a hell of a game by you bro.”

Isaiah Thomas with high praise for LaMelo Ball! 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/IMISN5MwIz — LaMelo Ball Updates (@Meloleague) March 12, 2022

Miles Bridges too dished out some huge compliments to his teammate.

“When Melo gets going, there’s nothing the other team can do,” Bridges said.

Indeed the 20-year-old is having an extremely special year. In his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-7 guard has been averaging a solid 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.