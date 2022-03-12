“There is nothing audacious about Karl-Anthony Towns crowning himself as the big man shooting king”: NBA Insider Zach Lowe doesn’t object to KAT’s claims, citing facts

NBA Insider Zach Lowe doesn’t find Karl-Anthony Towns calling himself the big man shooting king as audacious, citing KAT’s combo of shooting, speed, and agility.

Karl-Anthony Towns is having a great season, with T-Wolves having a chance to make the playoffs. Recently, the former Kentucky player achieved a big feat, becoming the first center in NBA history to win the 3-point contest. Towns would beat the likes of Trae Young, Patty Mills, and Fred VanVleet.

Earlier this season, KAT had called himself the “greatest big man shooter of all time.” Though this statement may come across as a little bizarre, the T-Wolves center can certainly back his claims. The former ROTY is shooting above 50% from the field and an impressive 40% from the 3-point line.

Now, we know statistics can be misleading at times. However, Towns is shooting at higher efficiency than 3-point King Stephen Curry. A center shooting 40% from the field is not something we hear in the NBA.

Recently, NBA Insider Zach Lowe seconded KAT’s claim of being the greatest big man shooter of all time.

There is no traditional center with Karl-Anthony Town’s combination.

Unlike the earlier times, the big men in the NBA come in with a skill set today, other than having their physical ability to dominate in the paint. Reigning Finals MVP like Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to work on his shooting, despite winning almost all the accolades in the league.

The NBA today has become a 3-point league, making shooting an essential part of a player’s skill set. During the previous eras, the big men in the league usually did all the work in the paint, which included playing bully ball, protecting the rim, and getting the rebounds.

However, in today’s guard dominant league, the longevity of a player depends on his ability to shoot the ball. And Towns is currently doing that in the best way possible, the three-time All-Star has developed into a well-rounded player.

According to Zach Lowe, there is no traditional center with a combination of shooting, speed, and agility like KAT.

“It sounded audacious when [Karl] Towns crowned himself as the (future) big man shooting king, but it’s really not… There is no traditional center who hangs with Towns’ combination of shooting, speed, and agility.” – Zach Lowe on Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/rNVexex6AN — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) March 11, 2022

The T-Wolves can really be a threat if they reach the playoffs and can cause an upset to some of the biggest teams in the west.