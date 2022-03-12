Basketball

“There is nothing audacious about Karl-Anthony Towns crowning himself as the big man shooting king”: NBA Insider Zach Lowe doesn’t object to KAT’s claims, citing facts

"There is nothing audacious about Karl-Anthony Towns crowning himself as the big man shooting king": NBA Insider Zach Lowe doesn't object to KAT's claims, citing facts
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Anthony Edwards has a chance to be Michael Jordan, he is really, really special": T-Wolves teammate Patrick Beverley puts the 20-year old on the same pedestal as His Airness
Next Article
"Markieff Morris might return to court during this homestand!": Miami Heat forward has been out 4 months, since altercation with Nikola Jokic
NBA Latest Post
"Markieff Morris might return to court during this homestand!": Miami Heat forward has been out 4 months, since altercation with Nikola Jokic
“Markieff Morris might return to court during this homestand!”: Miami Heat forward has been out 4 months, since altercation with Nikola Jokic

Heat’ forward Markieff Morris is expected to return to action during the next three games…