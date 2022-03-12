“Markieff Morris might return to court during this homestand!”: Miami Heat forward has been out 4 months, since altercation with Nikola Jokic

Heat’ forward Markieff Morris is expected to return to action during the next three games of the team’s homestand

The Miami Heat are playing brilliant basketball this season. Despite all the injuries and the absences, the Heat are the #1 seed in the East, with a 44-23 record to show. They’re playing excellent team basketball, and their standings reflect the same.

Tyler Herro has been excellent this season, averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Jimmy Butler is playing his usual game, averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. They just got Victor Oladipo back from injury, and are looking sharper. To add to their merry, Markieff Morris is set to return soon as well. According to Heat insiders, Morris is set to return during this homestand, either Saturday against Minnesota, Tuesday against Detroit, or next Friday against Oklahoma City.

Markieff Morris has not played since Nov. 8 as he has awaited clearance to return. Source confirms that things are definitely trending toward Morris returning this season. https://t.co/OJcteEDI2O — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 12, 2022

Also Read: “There is nothing audacious about Karl-Anthony Towns crowning himself as the big man shooting king”: NBA Insider Zach Lowe doesn’t object to KAT’s claims, citing facts

Markieff Morris has missed 58 straight games since the altercation with Nikola Jokic

Back on November 8th, the Heat were in Denver to take on the Nuggets. The scuffle that took place back then happened late in the game. The Heat were upset over a no-call on Bam Adebayo after getting fouled by Nikola Jokic. Markieff Morris stopped the play with a shove to Jokic. The 2021 MVP responded by shoving Morris to the ground. Morris sustained an injury back then, and has been out of action since.

Nikola Jokić threw his shoulder into the back of Markieff Morris… Morris was issued a flagrant foul 2 and Jokić an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Both players were ejected. Jimmy Butler was also given a technical foul. 🎥 @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/bjeFB3mQTZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 9, 2021

Also Read: “Grayson Allen never reached out to me”: Alex Caruso isn’t furious anymore over the Bucks guard’s foul but rubbishes reports of him apologizing

Morris has missed 58 straight games for the Heat, 59, including tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Playing his 11th season in the NBA, Markieff could just play 10 games this season, before the injury. He was averaging 7.7 points coming off the bench. The Heat would love to have his veteran experience for the upcoming playoffs.