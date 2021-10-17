“LaMelo Ball’s bounce is getting Michael Jordan type scary!”: Charlotte Hornets star shows off why the rest of the NBA needs to be afraid, during recent public scrimmage

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball continues to show off the insane growth in his bounce during public scrimmage

Is there really a ceiling on LaMelo Ball anymore?

Ahead of his rookie season in the NBA, countless fans had doubts surrounding how much his game would really translate. Will he be able to shoot the ball efficiently? Will he be able to be at least an average defender?

Now, ahead of his sophomore season, we already have the answers we need. For starters, the man shot 35.2% from three last season. And frankly, that number could’ve been even higher, had he not fractured his right wrist, and lost a lot of his touch because of it.

His playmaking is off the charts. In fact, it turned out to be far better than what was advertised. And while his defense isn’t anything close to elite just yet, he was average on that end of the floor and improving fast as the season went on.

All in all, it was a great rookie season. Even with that being said though, Year 2 Melo might just be a whole different beast.

Let’s get into it.

LaMelo Ball jams a highlight dunk during the Charlotte Hornets’ open scrimmage

If we’re being honest, LaMelo’s bounce has always been a bit questionable. Sure, he has been dunking for a while. But at 6’7”, even last season sometimes it felt like he was just barely getting there.

For next season though, we’re not sure if we’ll be able to say that anymore. Why? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

This LaMelo Ball dunk was flashy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/71efysCoVO — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) October 16, 2021

LaMelo Ball is already a very crafty finisher around the rim. But, now, with this level of bounce as a weapon?

Hoo boy, we can’t wait to watch this man on the floor during this upcoming regular season.

