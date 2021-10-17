“PJ Washington’s ex-girlfriend has gone back to being a predator again!”: NBA Fan criticizes Brittany Renner as the Instagram model continues her shameless search for another bag

PJ Washington’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Brittany Renner shows absolutely no shame on her recent Twitter post and fans are furious

Remember that one woman who tricked PJ Washington? The one who displayed some exemplary predatory behavior in order to secure the bag from him? Oh yeah, she is still at large. And you’d best believe she is right back at it.

After grabbing her bag from the Hornets star as shamelessly as possible, the woman is now getting ready to scout another prospect headed for the NBA. And we must say, if she was able to tell how food PJ Washington would be so far ahead of his career in the league, perhaps she should have a job as a talent evaluator for an NBA team.

But alas, for people such as this it is not special jobs that are reserved. No, no, no it is a special place in hell. And well, let’s just say she was very public about the location of her next project, something an NBA fan simply did not appreciate.

Let’s get into it.

PJ Washington’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner shows up at Jackson State looking for her next financial conquest

We think we’ve beaten around the bush enough. So how about this? Here is what she tweeted.

Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons 😋 pic.twitter.com/L60kyEnwpN — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) October 16, 2021

Yep. That’s her actual account. Yes, we were surprised that a human being could be this shameless too.

Much like us, when a certain NBA fan read this tweet, he was utterly filled with disgust. And filled with that emotion, they perhaps made the most valid point of the century.

Imagine the outrage if a damn near 30 year old man went up to a college campus talkin bout “hide ya daughters” https://t.co/F7W4U46MnP — dame 🗿 (@DameDeadAF) October 16, 2021

We couldn’t begin to imagine the consequences of the tweet if it was a man behind it.

However, frankly, we aren’t too worried about any athletes in that school. At the end of the day, after the media revealed this woman for who she really is, we wouldn’t be surprised if every son of Jackson State also became a follower of Jesus Christ, and avoided temptation like the damn plague when Renner is around.

Simply put, if these boys have enough brains to get to college and read the news, we believe they know enough to deny this Instagram th*t the chance to ruin their lives.

