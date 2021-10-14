“LaMelo Ball’s Hornets really had just 41 points by the 4th quarter?”: NBA fans stumped as Luka Doncic and co inflict 68-point defeat on Michael Jordan’s team

The Charlotte Hornets suffered a beating from Dallas Mavericks in a pre-season game, leading to the biggest defeat in NBA history. The Hornets were shredded to bits and pieces, losing by 68-points.

It’s no secret that pre-season games are just a warm-up to the eighty-two game-packed schedule of the NBA. Many of the players take these games trying to figure out team chemistry and various strategies on offense and defense.

Though one doesn’t expect these teams to perform at a playoff level, they need to maintain a certain level and devotion towards the game. However, the Charolette Hornets took things to a whole new low, losing to the Mavericks by 68-points.

The loss resulted in the biggest defeat in NBA history. The last being when the Cavaliers beat the Heat 148-80 in 1991. Surprisingly the biggest defeat in the last decade also involved the Charlotte Hornets. However, the Hornets were on the winning side at the time. The Michael Jordan team defeated the Grizzlies by 61-points.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges recently took to Twitter, asking the Internet to begin with their trolling. The Hornets had taken the biggest shellacking in pro basketball history.

Go head get y’all jokes out now while y’all can — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 14, 2021

Twitter reacts to the Charolette Hornets 68-points annihilation.

Charlotte letting fans hoop tonight? https://t.co/YGGdRbkjYE — Jeff (@JeffJSays) October 14, 2021

Charlotte Hornets be like… pic.twitter.com/vpnEKWm8n0 — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) October 14, 2021

The Hornets GM right now pic.twitter.com/BYKFZ244Od — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 14, 2021

G league hornets got owned — . (@FatSweatyBoy) October 14, 2021

It’s smart of y’all to save your energy for the games that count. Mavs just wearing themselves out!! 😂 — shootermaverick (@jonjdoucetllc) October 14, 2021

The Mavs led by as much as 72-points in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks had six players score in the double digits

There is no denying that the Hornets have a lot of talent on their roster to overcome this debacle. However, this loss would be etched in the NBA history books.