“Michael Jordan really tried to slap Malik Monk a second time!”: When the Bulls legend created one of the funniest moments in the Charlotte Hornets’ history

When Michael Jordan showed his ‘never say die’ mentality as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets in the most hilarious way

Michael Jordan may not show up in press conferences an awful lot for the Hornets, but the legend is undoubtedly close to his players.

Over the years, there have been countless stories of His Airness not only mentoring multiple Hornets players, but also indulging in playing 1v1 against them on several occasions. And while we don’t think the former Bulls man is still doing that at 58-years-old, we do know for a fact that he is a big brother-esque figure to all his players. And it seems that in 2018, Malik Monk got a heavy dose of that.

Now, if you’re on the bench during an NBA game, it’s pretty obvious that you aren’t supposed to step on the court. But, it seems at some point Monk completely forgot about that. And this, in turn, elicited perhaps one of the funniest moments in Hornets’ history out of Jordan.

Michael Jordan slaps Malik Monk on the second attempt after missing him the first time for getting a technical foul

For context here, the Hornets were playing the Pistons back in 2018, and the game came right down to the wire. The score was stuck at 106-106, and down to the final seconds.

With the ball in his hands at this point, Jeremy Lamb managed to hit an insane, buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game.

Malik Monk was on the bench at this point. And well, as soon as the shot went in, the man ran onto the court and was running around on it for just a tad bit longer than what was allowed. And of course, as a result, he got t’d up for it.

The aftermath? Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Speaking from the heart here, we don’t know which mountain Monk climbed to gain the power of Son Goku’s ultra-instinct, but we absolutely need to find out.

Jokes aside though, this has to go down as one of the funniest moments in NBA history. And the fact that Michael Jordan was starring in it will always make it that much funnier.

