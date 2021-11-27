“My injury status is in God’s hands now”: Ja Morant says that all anyone can do now is pray for him following a scary left leg injury in Grizzlies blowout loss to Wizards

Ja Morant takes to Twitter to say that the status of his injury is up to God now and that all anyone can do now is pray for him.

If there is one player that Ja Morant constantly got compared to while coming into the league, and also to this day, it would be early 2010s Derrick Rose. The explosiveness with which Ja plays with off the bounce, being the vertical spacer that he is, is eerily reminiscent of the way Rose played during his MVP years.

What’s been a concern for the longest time for Ja Morant however is the fact that he would routinely land flat-footed after leaping up to the rim. This of course, is a giant misstep as landing this way could lead to severe leg injuries.

Also read: “Isaiah Stewart, take it from me, getting into it with LeBron James never ends well!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green gives his take on the scuffle and doles out advices for the Pistons’ sophomore

What’s especially horrible about the way that Ja injured himself last night however, was the fact that he wasn’t even in the air, as one would expect when hearing about a Morant injury.

Ja Morant on his apparent leg injury.

With barely a quarter of the way through the Washington Wizards game, Ja Morant simply spun his way out of a double team on the right side of the floor. With no contact being made with opposing players, the 6’3 guard immediately clutched his left knee, resulting in him leaving the floor.

Ja Morant helped to the locker room. Something happened to his knee. Hopefully nothing serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sx4FpJdPPl — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) November 27, 2021

Also read: “James Harden is the Thanksgiving angel Brooklyn deserves”: Nets superstar serves 400 Thanksgiving meals to the underprivileged in New York borough

Everybody is aware of the fact that non-contact injuries ironically bring about worse news than ones that clearly made contact. Following him leaving the floor, Ja posted on Twitter to let everybody know that everything was in God’s hands now and all that anyone could do is pray for him.

It would be a devastating blow to the NBA and fans as well if anything serious were to happen to Ja Morant, especially to his lower body. He was playing like the front-runner for MOst Improved, averaging 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and dishing out 7.1 assists per game, all while having a significant uptick in his 3P%.