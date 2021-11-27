“I dropped them a superstar in LiAngelo”: LaVar Ball slams the Michael Jordan owned Hornets for not allowing Gelo to play alongside younger brother LaMelo Ball

LaVar Ball slams the Charolette Hornets for ignoring LiAngelo Ball. The CEO of the Big Baller Brand feels the organization is wasting his middle son’s potential.

LaVar Ball has given the NBA three talented guards in Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. While his eldest son Lonzo Ball is reintroducing himself with the Chicago Bulls, LaMelo is proving to be a potential superstar with the Hornets.

However, LaVar’s second eldest son LiAngelo is yet to find his footing in the league. The shooting guard currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm in the G-league. The Swarms are an affiliate team to the Hornets.

LiAngelo had signed with the Detroit Pistons in 2020 but was released later without playing a single game. However, the 23-year old didn’t give up on having an NBA career, signing with the G-league. Unfortunately, the Swarm guard hasn’t got an opportunity to play with the Hornets till now.

Recently, LaVar slammed the organization for not allowing the middle of his sons to debut yet. The CEO of the Big Baller Brand felt the Hornets were wasting LiAngelo’s potential.

LaVar Ball isn’t happy with the way the Charolette Hornets are handling LiAngelo’s situation.

In the G-league’s four games so far, LiAngelo is averaging 9.3 PPG, playing 13.7 MPG. The Swarm guard is shooting 57.7% from the field and 50.0% from the 3-point line. However, the Hornets want to see more from him. Gelo had 22-points in the season opener of the G-league.

Recently, LaVar took a shot at the Charolette organization for not allowing the 23-year old to play alongside his younger brother LaMelo.