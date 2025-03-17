Larry Bird Expressed Great Humility Regarding His Front Office Success, Credited Red Auerbach For His Instrumental Role In His Development

The NBA has seen its fair share of dynasties. But, none compare to what the Celtics achieved in the 50s and 60s, winning 11 titles with Red Auerbach at the helm of it all. This dynastic mentality from Coach Red trickled down to future Celtics legends like Larry Bird, Danny Ainge, and more. Bird even went as far as to credit him for the success him and other Celtics enjoyed when they eventually took front offices roles.

Auerbach wasn’t just a coach who won a ton of games. As the Celtics’ president and general manager, he built a culture of long-term success. His influence went beyond his nine championships as head coach and seven as an executive. He mentored players to take up those roles in the second chapter of their careers.

During a conversation with Magic Johnson in 2009, Bird talked about Auerbach’s impact. When asked what makes the Celtics player so special in front office positions, he said it’s all because of the Celtics legend. Bird refused to be acknowledged as “great” in the role he and his former teammates were in at the time, but credited Auerbach for the influence he had on them.

“I think when it’s all said and done, you’re gonna see our body of work, but we still have a long way to go. I think it’s because of Red Auerbach…The players he coached, guys went on to coaching and GMs. There’s a large amount of guys that’s been successful when their playing days are over,” Bird said.

‘The Hick from French Lick’ wasn’t wrong in his assessment. Danny Ainge is a prime example of what Bird stated in this interview.

After Ainge’s playing career ended in 1995, he joined the Suns as an assistant coach the following year. Months later, when Cotton Fitzsimmons retired, he was appointed as his replacement as their head coach. He went on to hold executive positions for the Celtics and the Jazz. McHale also had a coaching career with the Wolves and Rockets and did front-office work in Minnesota.

Larry Bird’s success with the Indiana Pacers

It wasn’t merely Ainge and McHale who went on to enjoy a lush and fruitful career as a member of the top brass of NBA teams. Larry Legend as an individual made sure to prove his mettle in this department as soon as he got his chance.

Bird retired from the game as a player in 1992. The same year, he joined the Celtics front office team as a special assistant. After five years on the job, he received an offer from the Indiana Pacers to be their head coach. Despite having no prior coaching experience, he accepted their offer on the terms, that he wouldn’t coach for more than three years.

Larry Legend was successful as a head coach and even won the coveted Coach of the Year honor in 1998. Three years after his coaching tenure, Bird joined the Pacers as the president of basketball operations. In 2012, he won the NBA Executive of the Year award and became the only person to win league MVP, COTY, and EOTY titles.

As of now, he serves the Pacers as a consultant, a role he was re-hired for in 2023.