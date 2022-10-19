“Andre Iguodala Didn’t Hold Back!”: NBA Twitter Lauds Warriors Veteran’s Hand Gesture as LeBron James and Draymond Green Chat Mid-Game

NBA Twitter saw Andre Iguodala making some insane hand gestures as LeBron James approached the Warriors’ bench during game-time

The Golden State Warriors had an incredible kickoff to their 2022-23 campaign. Taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night, the Warriors got their 2022 NBA Championship Rings and raised their first Banner at Chase Center.

Then, they spoiled LeBron James’ 20th NBA Opening Night. Repeating their opening night success from last year, the Warriors handed the Lakers a loss in Game 1. Last year they won the contest 121-114. This year the score was 123-109.

The stars showed up tonight. Stephen Curry led the scoring, putting up 33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals. LeBron James scored 31 points and had 14 rebounds and 8 assists.

Andre Iguodala did not play today as he is being rested. However, he did contribute off the bench, and gave the game a meme that won’t die down any time soon.

NBA Twitter loses it as Andre Iguodala mocks LeBron James and Draymond Green

Andre Iguodala has been called up by the Warriors for one more season, not because of what he brings on the court, but because of the impact he provides off the bench and in the locker room. Andre is one of the premier veterans, and is known for being brutally honest.

Tonight was no different. Andre did not hold back when he saw LeBron James come over to the Warriors’ bench during active play to come and chat with Draymond Green.

Nah, this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/ECM9DxrtT5 — The Realest Realist (@TRRealist23) October 19, 2022

NBA Twitter saw that, and they couldn’t help but react.

Look, I’m not the never-dap/help-up-your-opponents kind of guy, but this is wild lmao https://t.co/QM4aeuUiMo — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 19, 2022

Always remember pic.twitter.com/QgIF6NOlL5 — Earl Boykins Fan (@earlboykinsfan) October 19, 2022

Bruh tell me iggy not doing what I think he is 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 iguodala WILD https://t.co/ZFWWmNwrR9 — phillyNigga4Life (@phillydrew72OO) October 19, 2022

While I get friendship is always important, chatting with your opponent while your team is on the go is quite wild.

LeBron James and Draymond Green’s friendship

Back when the Warriors faced the Cleveland Cavaliers for four straight NBA Finals, it used to be a dogfight between LeBron James and Draymond Green. Words have been exchanged, elbows have been thrown. Things barely looked civil anytime the two were on the court together.

However, things changed back in 2019. In 2019, Draymond signed with Klutch Sports, the same agency representing LeBron James. Since then, the two started appearing together and started getting closer.

Currently, Green and James are really good friends and are often there to support each other. They have invested in ventures together, including Lobos and more. However, sometimes, one feels like their friendship is getting too cozy, and it interferes with their commitments to their individual teams.

