Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Has the Perfect Comeback After Fan Trolls His 85 OVR in 2K

Dallas’ decision to trade Luka Doncic may have captured the headlines, but their choice to move Quentin Grimes out has been met with a lot of confusion from fans as well. Grimes only joined them in the off-season for one, and he had a respectable average of 10-3-2 over 47 games played. They moved him to the 76ers in the closing days of the trade deadline and acquired Caleb Martin in return.

Advertisement

Grimes’ play for Philly has been stellar since then, and Mavs fans have simply had to suffer through another heartbreaking trade. The former Houston Cougar has blossomed into the star option that Dallas could’ve used, as he’s averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the 76ers in the 22 games that he’s played for them.

His breathtaking shot-making ability has clearly impressed someone over at 2K games, as he recently received a huge update in his in-game rating. In their latest update, 2K revealed that Grimes had been upgraded to an 85 overall in 2K25, which is a massive increase from the 74 he started the season at.

Some fans are clearly not impressed, though, as they’ve taken to X to complain about the game’s decision. One particular Warriors fan tweeted out, “Used to be a blessing to touch an 85 overall,” after the 2K account revealed the upgrades.

Used to be a blessing to touch an 85 overall https://t.co/GDnZOQOWNp — Smiley (@30GotNext) April 12, 2025

Of course, his tweet could be laced with some bitterness. After all, Grimes had one of the games of the season against the Dubs, scoring an eye-catching 44 points against them on the 1st of March. He made 6 of his 9 three-pointers and shot a stunning 18-24 from the field en route to leading the 76ers to an unlikely 126-119 win at home.

Grimes, to his credit, didn’t seem too offended by the remark that suggested he wasn’t deserving of an 85. Instead, he quoted the tweet with a famous gif of 50 Cent, where the rapper says, “what’d he say f**k me for?”

It seems like the replies had his back, though. The original tweet that mocked the upgrade had tons of replies claiming that the fan didn’t understand how good Grimes actually was and that the 76ers’ overall record isn’t a reflection of the 24-year-old’s skill.

One said, “Fried your team btw”, referring to Grimes’ aforementioned 44-point explosion against the Dubs. Another, rather than talk about his skill, implied that the fan wasn’t aware of Grimes’ game, and simply said, “You have no idea how good Quentin Grimes is.”

You have no idea how good Quentin Grimes is pic.twitter.com/YPBonQqUwK — Jargo (@Jargo26) April 12, 2025

Regardless of NBA2K ratings, Quentin Grimes has solidified himself as a bona fide scoring option for the 76ers. With their current year being a write-off, Grimes and rookie Jared McCain have been their only bright spots for the campaign. Fans in the City of Brotherly Love will be hoping that the two can fit seamlessly alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid next year as the 76ers attempt to get back to the playoffs.