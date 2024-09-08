Dwyane Wade Showed His Team Spirit by Staying in “Lowest Quality Hotel Since College” During Paris Olympics

Dwayne Wade being part of the 2024 Olympics broadcasting team made the competition much more entertaining for basketball enthusiasts. A huge part of NBC’s success has to be owed to Wade and his efforts in being a “team player”. Stories of such inclusiveness were shared by Noah Eagle who was commentating the games alongside the NBA legend.

Eagle appeared on The Hoffman Show and spoke about his Olympic experience in detail. One of the highlights of the quadrennial sporting competition for the 27-year-old was to share the commentary booth with D-Wade. Throughout the month-long event, the two grew extremely close.

The Hall of Famer took active steps to improve chemistry with the remaining NBC team. Eagle spoke about the former 6ft 6” shooting guard’s efforts by sharing how the latter agreed to live in a low-quality hotel with the team, rather than choosing a fancy accommodation all by himself.

“Week one we were in Lille… We were staying in, I would say you know a very okay hotel. It wasn’t the nicest accommodation you’ll ever see. And Dwayne Wade, who was in the Hall of Fame and has made a whole lot of money, could have easily said ‘I’m going to go find better accommodations for myself, I’m gonna stay in my own area’ but he chose to stay with us the entire time,” Eagle recollected.

Eagle revealed how Wade claimed that the accommodation was the worst he’s had to stay in since his high school days. However, the three-time NBA champ was more than willing to do so to be part of the team.

“He said it was probably the lowest quality hotel room he had stayed in since his college days or maybe even since his high school days but he did it because he wanted to be a part of the team,” Eagle said.

The Flash would also share certain anecdotes from his distinguished career as a professional basketball player with the broadcasting team. Eagle disclosed one such tale involving Wade’s hilarious encounter with Brazil’s Cristiano Felicio during their time as teammates at the Chicago Bulls.

“Cristiano Felicio was on the Brazilian team and I’m like ‘Dwyane you played with him in Chicago’ and he’s like ‘yeah, he stole a triple-double from me’… He goes into this whole thing of how he stole this triple-double and he yelled at him, he’s like ‘come on man, you got to be smarter than that’.

So the first thing he checks in and out of nowhere I just hear Dwyane go ‘it was a cold night in Chicago’ and I’m like okay I know where this is going now and it was a whole back and forth,” Wade said, per Eagle.

From what has been revealed by Noah Eagle, Wade also did his best to keep everyone entertained. Considering that his stint as an announcer was a success, it may be possible that NBC would like to continue with this same group of individuals as a part of the broadcasting team for the 2024-2025 NBA season.