“Larry Bird, I’m tired of seeing your face!”: When Michael Jordan thanked the Celtics legend for not having to face him anymore

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan couldn’t help but give a competitive touch to his farewell message for Larry Bird.

Arguably one of the biggest personalities in the sporting world, Michael Jordan’s competitive zeal was unlike any other player. The 6x NBA champion would never shy away from talking trash to his opponents.

Even the greats were not immune to MJ talking smack one such legend was Larry Bird. The 3x NBA champion to date remains one of the most successful players in Celtics franchise history.

Bird played 13 seasons in the NBA and had to take premature retirement from the game due to a severe disc injury to his back.

The last couple of years have been very tough on me, on my back and on my body, Bird said on Aug. 18, 1992. It was very hard to deal with, day in and day out. Unfortunately, it all came down to this.